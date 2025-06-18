Miners Outlast Titans in 10-Inning Thriller

Ottawa, Canada - The Sussex County Miners outlasted the Ottawa Titans, 7-6, in a 10-inning thriller at Ottawa Stadium in Ottawa, Canada. The Miners snapped a two-game skid and traded blows with the Titans in a back-and-forth contest that featured 13 runs and 27 hits. Sussex County overcame four errors to put themselves back in the win column.

Center fielder Dom Johnson got the Miners on the board first with a second-inning RBI single to score designated hitter Jordan Smith. The Titans tied the score, 1-1, in the home half of the inning.

The two teams were deadlocked until Ottawa took the lead in the fourth on Aaron Casillas' RBI single and added another run in the fifth.

The Titans led 3-1 heading into the top of the sixth. Right fielder Alec Sayre and Johnson each knocked in a run to tie the game, 3-3.

The Miners threatened to break the tie in the top of the seventh but left the bases loaded.

Sussex County regained the lead, 6-3, in the top of the eighth thanks to first baseman Mahki Backstrom's RBI single and third baseman Sean Roby Jr.'s two-RBI double. Ottawa, however, knotted the game once again with three runs in the bottom of the frame.

Both teams failed to score in the ninth, so the International Tiebreaker rule took effect. With the ghost-runner at second, Backstrom laced a single to right field to bring shortstop Hunter D'Amato home and put the Miners back on top, 7-6.

Reliever Matt Stil kept the Titans off the board in the bottom of the 10th, striking out two batters and inducing a flyout to secure the win and his first save of the season.

Mike Reagan (4-0) was solid but received a no-decision. He allowed two earned runs on eight hits and two walks. Reagan struck out eight to eclipse Michael Tamburino as the franchise's career leader in strikeouts (179). Right-hander Blayne Huter pitched two scoreless innings in the sixth and seventh. Tyler Thornton (4-2) gave up three runs in the eighth and ninth but picked up the win.

Dom Johnson went 3-for-5, driving in two runs and raising his average to .298. He also excelled in the field, making a clutch catch on Jackie Urbaez's hot shot to center for the final out.

Sussex County remains on top of the Frontier League's Atlantic Conference East Division at 24-10 and has a seven-game lead over the New York Boulders.

The Miners play game two of the series on Wednesday, June 18. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 PM EDT. Listen live at scminers.mixlr.com or watch live on frontierleaguetv.com.

