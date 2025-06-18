Bird Dawgs Routed Early in Lopsided 20-2 Loss

June 18, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Down East Bird Dawgs News Release









Down East Bird Dawgs shortstop Kam Guidry (left) and second baseman Trotter Harlan

(Down East Bird Dawgs) Down East Bird Dawgs shortstop Kam Guidry (left) and second baseman Trotter Harlan(Down East Bird Dawgs)

KINSTON, N.C. - The Down East Bird Dawgs were overwhelmed early and never recovered, falling 20-2 to the Tri-City ValleyCats on Wednesday night.

Tri-City scored eight runs in the second inning on three hits and six walks to take an 8-0 lead.

The Bird Dawgs got on the board in the bottom of the second when Jaylen Smith hit a sacrifice fly to make it 8-1.

The ValleyCats added a run in the third, fourth, and sixth innings to extend their lead to 11-1.

Tri-City brought home nine runs in the seventh, highlighted by a grand slam from Oscar Campos, to take a 20-1 lead.

The Bird Dawgs scored their final run in the ninth when Elias Stevens came home on a fielder's choice by Trotter Harlan, as they fell 20-2 to Tri-City.

Connor Wilford (4-1) earned the win, allowing one run on five hits while striking out nine over seven innings.

Zach Grace (1-4) took the loss, surrendering eight runs on four hits in 1 2/3 innings.

The Bird Dawgs dropped to 11-22 and are set to face the ValleyCats in Game 3 of a six-game series on Thursday, June 19 at 7 p.m.

For more information and to stay updated on upcoming events, announcements, and promotions, visit www.DownEastBirdDawgs.com and follow the team on Facebook, Instagram, X, and LinkedIn.

Images from this story







Frontier League Stories from June 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.