Bird Dawgs Routed Early in Lopsided 20-2 Loss
June 18, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)
Down East Bird Dawgs News Release
Down East Bird Dawgs shortstop Kam Guidry (left) and second baseman Trotter Harlan
(Down East Bird Dawgs)
KINSTON, N.C. - The Down East Bird Dawgs were overwhelmed early and never recovered, falling 20-2 to the Tri-City ValleyCats on Wednesday night.
Tri-City scored eight runs in the second inning on three hits and six walks to take an 8-0 lead.
The Bird Dawgs got on the board in the bottom of the second when Jaylen Smith hit a sacrifice fly to make it 8-1.
The ValleyCats added a run in the third, fourth, and sixth innings to extend their lead to 11-1.
Tri-City brought home nine runs in the seventh, highlighted by a grand slam from Oscar Campos, to take a 20-1 lead.
The Bird Dawgs scored their final run in the ninth when Elias Stevens came home on a fielder's choice by Trotter Harlan, as they fell 20-2 to Tri-City.
Connor Wilford (4-1) earned the win, allowing one run on five hits while striking out nine over seven innings.
Zach Grace (1-4) took the loss, surrendering eight runs on four hits in 1 2/3 innings.
The Bird Dawgs dropped to 11-22 and are set to face the ValleyCats in Game 3 of a six-game series on Thursday, June 19 at 7 p.m.
For more information and to stay updated on upcoming events, announcements, and promotions, visit www.DownEastBirdDawgs.com and follow the team on Facebook, Instagram, X, and LinkedIn.
Images from this story
|
