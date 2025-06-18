Joliet Slimers Return for Ghostbusters Night

Frontier League (FL)

Joliet Slammers News Release







JOLIET, IL - The Joliet Slimers are back in action for the 2025 season! For the second year in a row, the Joliet Slammers will rebrand to the Joliet Slimers for Ghostbusters Night on Thirsty Thursday presented by Modelo, on June 26th.

The Slimers will have a full slate of fun scheduled for the night including a Bill Murray Bobblehead giveaway, brought to you by D'Arcy Motors, for the first 1,000 Slimers fans into the gates. The team will also be sporting a new specialty on-field jersey paying homage to the iconic jumpsuits worn in the movie. These special edition jerseys will be auctioned off on the online platform DASH to the lucky bidders.

Off the field, and in the stands, The Windy City Ghostbusters will be making an appearance in Ecto-1 with characters from the movie for photo ops with fans throughout the night. After the game, fans can stick around for post-game beer specials and a post-game wrestling match up brought to you by EGO Pro Wrestling.

Capping off the night, and to commemorate the team rebrand, the Slimers are releasing a limited edition line of Slimers merchandise including a hat, hoodie and t-shirt. All Slimers merchandise can only be purchased at the team store, The Clink, located on the main concourse behind home plate.

The Slimers will also be offering their standard Thirsty Thursday beer specials all night with $2 Old Style draft, $4 Modelo draft beers and $6 Micheladas presented by Modelo.

"We heard fans loud and clear - they loved the Slimers and now Ghostbusters Night is bigger than ever" said Slimers' EVP Night Train Veeck. "From the Bill Murray bobblehead to the new limited edition Slimers merch and post game wrestling, we'll have something for everyone. Whether you're here for the jumpsuits, the beer specials, or the ghosts, it's going to be a great night at the ballpark!"

Gates open at 5:35 PM on Thursday, June 26th. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 PM. Don't miss this matchup between the Schaumburg Boomers and your Joliet Slimers!

Who ya gonna call for tickets? The Slimers Box Office at 815-722-2287 or visit jolietslammers.com to purchase tickets online today!







