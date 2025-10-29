Joliet Slammers 2026 Season Tickets Plans on Sale Now

JOLIET, IL - The Joliet Slammers are excited to announce that Full Season Tickets, Half Season Tickets, and 10-Game Plans are on sale now! As the team gears up for the 2026 season, fans can look forward to upgraded benefits and new options across all ticket plans.

"By upgrading and reworking our ticket plans we have created three flexible and affordable ways for individuals and families to come out and enjoy all Slammers baseball has to offer," said recently hired Director of Ticket Sales, Nolan Bialek. "We truly listened to the feedback from our season ticket holders and wanted to make some improvements to our already great plans to be ready for 2026."

Fans can choose one of these three plans that will best fit their summer:

Full Season Ticket Package - Join the Slam Fam by becoming a Full Season Ticket Holder where you are guaranteed your own personal seat for every Slammers home game of the 2026 regular season! Take advantage of these exclusive benefits:

Discount card for each seat

20% discount at team store and Slammers concession stands

20% discount on single game, group and suite tickets

Early entry to all games

Exclusive Season Ticket Holder Gift

Guaranteed Promotional Giveaways

Ability to exchange all unused tickets (restrictions apply)

Half Season Ticket Package - Love Slammers baseball but are unable to make it to every game? Become a Half Season Ticket Holder today! This plan gives you the flexibility to pick and choose 26 of our Slammers home games out 51 to attend this upcoming season.

10-Game Plan - Mix and match your games and seats to what fits your schedule! Want to come to all the Fireworks games? Do weekends work best for you? Don't want to miss our promotional and giveaway nights? With this plan you will receive 10 ticket vouchers to use as you see fit!

Not only are these three plans available now, group and hospitality tickets are also on sale. You can reserve a block of seats or a hospitality area for your group outing by contacting one of our sales representatives today!

The Slammers will open up their 2026 season on Friday, May 8th at 6:35pm against the Washing ton Wild Things! For tickets and more information contact info@jolietslammers.com or call the front office to purchase your ticket plans now at 815-722-2287.

To see the full 2026 schedule, information on ticket packages, and more, visit www.jolietslammers.com or call 815-722-2287 today! We can't wait to see you at Slammers Stadium.







