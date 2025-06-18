ValleyCats Announce Itinerary for the Frontier League All-Star Game

June 18, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats have announced the Frontier League All-Star Game itinerary. The All-Star Game is presented by Rensselaer County IDA and will take place at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium on Wednesday, July 16 th.

Gates open at "The Joe" at 3:30 PM for Fan Fest. The pregame autograph session (limited capacity) presented by Swan Contracting will take place from 4-5 PM. Afterward, the Home Run Derby will take place at 5:30 PM, and the first pitch of the All-Star Game will be at 7:05 PM. Postgame fireworks are presented by Upstate Toyota Dealers.

Fans can purchase All-Star Game tickets through this link, and tickets start at just $13. Team representatives and players from all 18 teams in the Frontier League will take part in additional events in the Capital Region.

The ValleyCats will host a Welcome to Rensselaer County Night at Brown's Revolution Hall in downtown Troy on Monday, July 14 th. This will feature a concert with Big Sky Country from 8-10 PM. There will be limited capacity available to the public with more details to follow. Fans who purchase All-Star Game tickets by Monday, June 23 rd will be registered to win four tickets to this event. The ValleyCats Box Office will draw multiple winners and will contact those individuals next week.

Stay tuned for more updates on the ValleyCats social media channels and tcvalleycats.com regarding the All-Star Game.

