Jackals Even Series with Middle-Bill Win over Crushers

June 18, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

New Jersey Jackals News Release







PATERSON N.J.- The New Jersey Jackals (12-22) took down the Lake Erie Crushers (17-16) 6-4.

The Crushers got on the board in the first inning when a run scored on a sacrifice fly from Dario Gomez to make it 1-0.

The Jackals responded in the third. With Bryson Parks on first, Luis Acevedo hit a double to make it 1-1. Three batters later, Taylor Olmstead stepped up to the plate with Acevedo and Ryan Ford on base, he reached on an error by the third baseman, allowing two runs to score, making it 3-1.

The Crushers tied the game two innings later in the fifth. With two runners on, Scout Knotts hit a single to score two making it 3-3.

The Jackals wrestled the lead back in the fifth when Jake DeLeo doubled home Acevedo and Ford to make it 5-3.

The Crushers chipped away at the lead in the sixth, when Gomez hit a solo home run to make it 5-4.

The Jackals added on another in the seventh, a solo home run off the bat of Acevedo, making it 6-4.

Jackals' starter Alex Barker (W, 3-3) pitched seven innings, giving up four runs on three hits and four walks. He struck out six. Dusty Baird threw one inning, walked one and gave up one hit. Anthony Leak (S, 2) tossed one inning, allowing zero runs.

Crushers' starter Ethan Smith (L, 2-3) lasted 4.1 innings, surrendering five runs on seven hits. He struck out five. He was relieved by Brandon Scheurer, who tossed two innings, giving up one run on one hit, while striking out five. Kenny Pierson threw 1.2 innings, giving up one hit and striking out one.

The Jackals are back in action for the deciding game three of the series tomorrow. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 PM E.T.







