Campos Slams 'Cats Past Bird Dawgs in 20-Run Outburst

June 18, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

KINSTON, NC - The Tri-City ValleyCats (22-11) defeated the Down East Bird Dawgs (11-22) 20-2 on Wednesday at Grainger Stadium.

Tri-City set the tone with an eight-run second, highlighted by a two-run single from Javeyan Williams, a two-run double from Oscar Campos, and a pair of RBI from Josh Leslie.

Down East got on the board in the bottom of the second. Cameron Masterman doubled off Connor Wilford. Cole Hill grounded out, and Masterman went to third. Jaylen Smith lifted a sac fly to make it a 8-1 contest.

Drew Henderson walked Williams in the third. Campos doubled in Williams to put the ValleyCats on top, 9-1.

Tri-City added in the fourth. Demias Jimerson led off with a single. Afterward, Ian Walters reached on an error from Emmanuel Tapia. Leslie then singled, which loaded the bases. Josue Urdaneta lifted a sac fly to pull the ValleyCats ahead, 10-1.

The 'Cats tacked on a run in the sixth. Cam Jones was hit by a pitch from TJ Czyz. Amani Larry doubled, and Jones moved to third. Williams lifted a sac fly to provide Tri-City with a 11-1 advantage.

Campos belted a grand slam in part of a nine-run seventh to make it a 20-1 affair. It was his fourth home run of the season.

The Bird Dawgs picked up a run in the ninth. Elias Stevens singled off Luke Trueman. Kam Guidry then was hit by a pitch. Stephen DiTomaso flew out, and Stevens went to third. Trotter Harlan collected an RBI fielder's choice to cut the deficit to 20-2. Afterward, Trueman shut the door, inducing a flyout from Yassel Pino.

Wilford (4-1) earned the win. He dominated over seven frames, yielding one run on five hits, walking three, and striking out nine batters.

Zach Grace (1-4) received the loss. He pitched 1.2 innings, surrendering eight runs on four hits, walking six, and striking out two.

Tri-City plays the middle game of the six-game set against Down East tomorrow, Thursday, June 19 th. First pitch is scheduled for a 7 PM start.

FINAL | TRI-CITY 20 | DOWN EAST 2

W: Connor Wilford (4-1)

L: Zach Grace (1-4)

Time of Game: 2:50

