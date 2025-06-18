Early Miners Rally Drops Titans in Middle Game

June 18, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Ottawa Titans News Release









Ottawa Titans outfielder Dylan Driver

(Ottawa Titans) Ottawa Titans outfielder Dylan Driver(Ottawa Titans)

Ottawa, ON - The Ottawa Titans (11-23) allowed a season high 19 runs in a 19-3 loss to the Sussex County Miners (25-10) on Wednesday night.

For the second time in three games, the Titans' starter was removed from the game after two and a third, as Mac Lardner (loss, 0-2) allowed eight runs on seven hits. The lefty saw single tallies cross the dish in the first and second respectively, before the Miners pounded three homers to headline a six-run third.

Sean Roby Jr. blasted a solo shot to right before the Miners went back-to-back with a two-run shot from Keenan O'Brien, and a solo shot from Alec Sayre put the game out of reach early. It marked the first time since August 17, 2023, that the Titans had allowed back-to-back home runs.

Aaron Casillas drove in his fifth run in his last six games with an RBI single off Miners right-hander Billy Parsons (win, 5-0) in the third to get the home side on the board.

Facing Dazon Cole, the Miners tagged on three more runs in the fifth inning to extend the lead to 11-1 - as Cole gave the Titans a season-high two and two-thirds out of the bullpen.

A two-run triple from Sayre headlined a four-run seventh inning for the Miners, tagging Pablo Garabitos in his two-inning stint out of the bullpen.

For good measure, Sayre blasted his second homer of the night, a three-run shot, off Brandon Marklund. In all, Sayre went 3-for-6 with a triple, two homers, a walk, and six RBI.

AJ Wright connected for a sac fly in the eighth before Dylan Driver brought in one with his second RBI hit in as many days in the ninth against the Miners' bullpen.

The Miners saw eight of their nine starters in the batting order put together multi-hit performances in the win. It marks the third time in the five-game season series so far that the Miners have put up double-digit runs.

Allowing 23 hits in the loss, it marks a new franchise-high for hits allowed in a game - surpassing the 21 allowed on May 20, 2022, in Florence. The 19 runs are the most allowed at Ottawa Stadium as well.

The Ottawa Titans finish the homestand with the series finale against the Sussex County Miners on Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. at Ottawa Stadium. On Friday, the Titans open a six-game road trip with a weekend set against the New York Boulders before playing three next week against the Tri-City ValleyCats. All the action can be heard on CKDJ 107.9 and live-streamed on Frontier League TV, powered by HomeTeam Network.

For information on Ottawa Titans' 2025 Season Tickets, Group Outings, and Nine-Game Mini Packs, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

Images from this story







Frontier League Stories from June 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.