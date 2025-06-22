Wild Things Take Rubber Game, Win Series at Florence

FLORENCE, Ky. - The Wild Things used seven late runs to pull farther ahead and ended up hanging on for the series win with a 9-5 victory over Florence at Thomas More Stadium.

Washington hopped on the scoreboard in the first inning with a two-run homer by Tyreque Reed, his eighth homer of the year. Kobe Foster got tagged for a sixth-inning run on an RBI double by TJ Reeves that made it 2-1. Foster left after the sixth and worked his second quality start of the season to earn his first win. Foster went six and allowed six hits and a run with two walks and four strikeouts.

The Wild Things scored three times in the seventh, twice on a line drive to center by Sammy Infante and once on a wild pitch. They scored four in the eighth on RBI singles from Kadon Morton, Infante, Jommer Hernandez and Robert Chayka.

Florence scored twice in the eighth and the ninth before Andrew Herbert came on to get the save, his fourth of the year. Coupled with Lake Erie's loss, Washington picked up a game on everyone in the Central Division in advance of returning home for a pit stop of two games against the Lake Erie Crushers.

First pitch Tuesday is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at EQT Park. It's Autism Awareness Night and tickets are available at washingtonwildthings.com.







