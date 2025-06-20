Wild Things Win in Extras
June 20, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)
Washington Wild Things News Release
FLORENCE, KY - The Washington Wild Things hung on in extras after seeing a one-run lead wash away in the ninth in the series opener at Thomas More Stadium. It was a Wagner Lagrange RBI double to score the automatic runner in the 10th that made the difference with Washington stranding the tying and winning runs in the bottom of the frame.
Zach Kirby started for Washington and yielded a second-inning RBI single to Florence and Michael Quinones but otherwise was excellent. He worked a quality start, allowing five hits and the run with two strikeouts in six innings. The Wild Things got a two-run double from catcher Jommer Hernandez to score Kadon Morton and Sammy Infante. Washington held on to that 2-1 lead through the late stages until the ninth.
Jake Carroll worked two scoreless with just one baserunner against before Hector Garcia came on for the ninth. He was a strike away from closing the game but Quinones singled to left to tie the game but made the ill-advised decision to try and get to second and was thrown out. That sent the game to the 10th. Lagrange doubled home Tommy Caufield, the tiebreaker runner, but that's all Washington got.
McCaskey came on for the 10th and the bases ended up loaded, but a fielder's choice ball up the middle that saw Ethan Wilder step on the bag at second for the final out ended the threat and game.
With the win, Washington is now 1-6 in series openers on the road this season but a season-best seven games over .500.
The middle game of the series is slated for tomorrow evening at 6:36 p.m. Washington's starter is unannounced.
Frontier League Stories from June 20, 2025
- Bats Break Out, Titans Beat Boulders to Open Trip - Ottawa Titans
- DiTomaso Delivers First Walk-off in Bird Dawgs' History - Down East Bird Dawgs
- Parks' Two-Way Success Paves Way to Win - Evansville Otters
- Grizzlies Blast Mississippi in Series Opener - Gateway Grizzlies
- Mud Monsters Drop Series Opener at Gateway - Mississippi Mud Monsters
- Windy City Rallies Past Boomers - Schaumburg Boomers
- Wild Things Win in Extras - Washington Wild Things
- 'Cats Rally Erased by Bird Dawgs Walk-Off - Tri-City ValleyCats
- Florence Drops Heartbreaker in Extras - Florence Y'alls
- Knotts Homers, Crushers Walked off in Brockton - Lake Erie Crushers
- Hensey Strikes out 11 to Complete Miners Sweep of Ottawa - Sussex County Miners
- Powerful Military Appreciation Night Set for Friday, June 27th at Crushers Stadium - Lake Erie Crushers
- Boulders Drop Two to Québec - New York Boulders
- Guerette Calls 1,000th Frontier League Game - Gateway Grizzlies
- 'Cats Drop High-Scoring Game to Bird Dawgs - Tri-City ValleyCats
- Surging Slammers Sweep Y'alls with Dominant Doubleheader - Joliet Slammers
- Mud Monsters Sweep ThunderBolts in Doubleheader - Mississippi Mud Monsters
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.