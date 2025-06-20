Wild Things Win in Extras

June 20, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

FLORENCE, KY - The Washington Wild Things hung on in extras after seeing a one-run lead wash away in the ninth in the series opener at Thomas More Stadium. It was a Wagner Lagrange RBI double to score the automatic runner in the 10th that made the difference with Washington stranding the tying and winning runs in the bottom of the frame.

Zach Kirby started for Washington and yielded a second-inning RBI single to Florence and Michael Quinones but otherwise was excellent. He worked a quality start, allowing five hits and the run with two strikeouts in six innings. The Wild Things got a two-run double from catcher Jommer Hernandez to score Kadon Morton and Sammy Infante. Washington held on to that 2-1 lead through the late stages until the ninth.

Jake Carroll worked two scoreless with just one baserunner against before Hector Garcia came on for the ninth. He was a strike away from closing the game but Quinones singled to left to tie the game but made the ill-advised decision to try and get to second and was thrown out. That sent the game to the 10th. Lagrange doubled home Tommy Caufield, the tiebreaker runner, but that's all Washington got.

McCaskey came on for the 10th and the bases ended up loaded, but a fielder's choice ball up the middle that saw Ethan Wilder step on the bag at second for the final out ended the threat and game.

With the win, Washington is now 1-6 in series openers on the road this season but a season-best seven games over .500.

The middle game of the series is slated for tomorrow evening at 6:36 p.m. Washington's starter is unannounced.







