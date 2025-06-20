Thunderbolts Come from Behind for Series-Opening Win
June 20, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)
Windy City ThunderBolts News Release
CRESTWOOD, IL - The Thunderbolts scored 11 unanswered runs to erase an early deficit and defeat the Schaumburg Boomers 12-7 at Ozinga field Friday night.
Schaumburg (24-13) got off to a hot start, scoring their seven runs over the first two innings. The big blow was a Christian Fedko second-inning grand slam. The Boomers also got a pair of RBI hits from former Thunderbolt Bren Spillane.
The Thunderbolts (10-27) scored twice in the first inning but trailed 7-2 at the start of the fourth, when they started their first rally. With the bases loaded and no outs, Michael Sandle singled home a run. Daryl Ruiz followed with a two-run single that tightened the deficit to 7-5.
In the sixth, they loaded the bases again. This time, Dakota Kotowski came through. His two-run single knotted the score and James Dunlap followed with a two-run single to put the Bolts ahead for good.
They added two more runs in the eighth as Dunlap picked up another RBI base hit and Josh Gibson, who has five hits in his first two games as a Thunderbolt, brought home a run on a sacrifice fly.
For the Thunderbolts both Dunlap and Kotowski finished the game with three RBIs, and Ruiz reached base four times.
Dylan Savino (1-0) picked up his first professional win with 1.1 scoreless innings. As a whole, four Thunderbolts relievers combined on 7.2 shutout frames. Deretd Parra (0-1) took the loss for Schaumburg.
The Thunderbolts look for a series victory in game two on Saturday Night. Aaron Evers (2-2, 2.25) gets the start for the Bolts against Nick Paulsen (pro debut). It's Beatles Night at Ozinga Field and the gates will open early, at 4:00, for a pregame performance from Kaleidoscope Eyes. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 and broadcast information can be found at wcthunderbolts.com.
