Windy City Rallies Past Boomers

June 20, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Schaumburg Boomers News Release







CRESTWOOD, Ill. - The Schaumburg Boomers scored six runs in the second inning, but it was the homestanding Windy City ThunderBolts who had the last laugh, plating 10 unanswered runs to capture the opener of the weekend series by a 12-7 final on Friday night.

Schaumburg grabbed the lead just two batters into the contest, scoring in the first inning for a fifth consecutive contest. Alec Craig singled to lead off the game and moved to second on a wild pitch before scoring on a double from Bren Spillane. Windy City plated two runs in the bottom of the inning against starter Eric Turner to hold a brief 2-1 edge before the six-run outburst. Craig tied the game by walking with the bases loaded and Spillane put the Boomers ahead with an RBI single before Christian Fedko connected on a grand slam, making the score 7-2. Windy City drew within 7-5 behind three runs in the fourth and scored five times in the sixth to seize control of the contest.

Turner worked five innings in a no-decision, striking out four. Deretd Parra suffered the loss. Andrew Sojka logged three hits in the losing effort as the Boomers finished with nine. Fedko and Spillane notched two apiece as the top three hitters in the order reached base a combined seven times. The win was the first of the year for the ThunderBolts over the Boomers after dropping the first six meetings.

The Boomers (24-13) continue the series on Saturday night at 6:05pm with the middle game. The Boomers return home for more fun on Sunday.







