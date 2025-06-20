Windy City Rallies Past Boomers
June 20, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)
Schaumburg Boomers News Release
CRESTWOOD, Ill. - The Schaumburg Boomers scored six runs in the second inning, but it was the homestanding Windy City ThunderBolts who had the last laugh, plating 10 unanswered runs to capture the opener of the weekend series by a 12-7 final on Friday night.
Schaumburg grabbed the lead just two batters into the contest, scoring in the first inning for a fifth consecutive contest. Alec Craig singled to lead off the game and moved to second on a wild pitch before scoring on a double from Bren Spillane. Windy City plated two runs in the bottom of the inning against starter Eric Turner to hold a brief 2-1 edge before the six-run outburst. Craig tied the game by walking with the bases loaded and Spillane put the Boomers ahead with an RBI single before Christian Fedko connected on a grand slam, making the score 7-2. Windy City drew within 7-5 behind three runs in the fourth and scored five times in the sixth to seize control of the contest.
Turner worked five innings in a no-decision, striking out four. Deretd Parra suffered the loss. Andrew Sojka logged three hits in the losing effort as the Boomers finished with nine. Fedko and Spillane notched two apiece as the top three hitters in the order reached base a combined seven times. The win was the first of the year for the ThunderBolts over the Boomers after dropping the first six meetings.
The Boomers (24-13) continue the series on Saturday night at 6:05pm with the middle game. The Boomers return home for more fun on Sunday. The fun of the 2025 season is just getting started. Tickets for all home games this summer are now on sale! Make plans to be part of the fun! Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure yours.
Frontier League Stories from June 20, 2025
- Thunderbolts Come from Behind for Series-Opening Win - Windy City ThunderBolts
- Late-Inning Offensive Push from Aigles Sinks Jackals in Series Opener - New Jersey Jackals
- Bats Break Out, Titans Beat Boulders to Open Trip - Ottawa Titans
- DiTomaso Delivers First Walk-off in Bird Dawgs' History - Down East Bird Dawgs
- Parks' Two-Way Success Paves Way to Win - Evansville Otters
- Grizzlies Blast Mississippi in Series Opener - Gateway Grizzlies
- Mud Monsters Drop Series Opener at Gateway - Mississippi Mud Monsters
- Windy City Rallies Past Boomers - Schaumburg Boomers
- Wild Things Win in Extras - Washington Wild Things
- 'Cats Rally Erased by Bird Dawgs Walk-Off - Tri-City ValleyCats
- Florence Drops Heartbreaker in Extras - Florence Y'alls
- Knotts Homers, Crushers Walked off in Brockton - Lake Erie Crushers
- Hensey Strikes out 11 to Complete Miners Sweep of Ottawa - Sussex County Miners
- Powerful Military Appreciation Night Set for Friday, June 27th at Crushers Stadium - Lake Erie Crushers
- Boulders Drop Two to Québec - New York Boulders
- Guerette Calls 1,000th Frontier League Game - Gateway Grizzlies
- 'Cats Drop High-Scoring Game to Bird Dawgs - Tri-City ValleyCats
- Surging Slammers Sweep Y'alls with Dominant Doubleheader - Joliet Slammers
- Mud Monsters Sweep ThunderBolts in Doubleheader - Mississippi Mud Monsters
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Schaumburg Boomers Stories
- Windy City Rallies Past Boomers
- Cook Pitches Boomers Past Gateway
- Boomers Swing Past Gateway
- Boomers Drop Slugfest to Gateway
- Boomers Pull Away from Mississippi