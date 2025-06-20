DiTomaso Delivers First Walk-off in Bird Dawgs' History

June 20, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Down East Bird Dawgs News Release









Down East Bird Dawgs in action

(Down East Bird Dawgs) Down East Bird Dawgs in action(Down East Bird Dawgs)

KINSTON, N.C. - Stephen DiTomaso delivered a walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Down East Bird Dawgs a 7-6 win over the Tri-City ValleyCats on Friday night.

Tri-City struck first, scoring four runs on four straight RBI singles in the first to take a 4-0 lead.

The Bird Dawgs fought back in the bottom of the second when Elias Stevens hit his first homer of the year to cut the deficit to 4-2.

Yassel Pino launched a home run in the sixth, Stevens added a sacrifice fly in the seventh, and Pino hit his second long ball of the day to take a 6-4 Bird Dawgs lead.

The Bird Dawgs blew the save in the ninth as Cedric Rose and Demias Jimerson hit back-to-back RBI singles for Tri-City to tie the game at 6.

DiTomaso ripped a single into center to drive in Ali LaPread to secure the first walk-off in Bird Dawgs history with a 7-6 win.

Nate Roof (3-0) earned the win, recording one-third of an inning. Bird Dawgs starting pitcher Danny Beal went five innings, allowing four runs on four hits while striking out four.

Liu Fuenmayor (0-2) took the loss, surrendering the walk-off hit in the ninth. Easton Klein started for the ValleyCats, allowing two runs on five hits over five innings.

The Bird Dawgs improve to 13-22, tying the series at two games apiece. Game 5 of the six-game series against Tri-City is set for Saturday, June 20 at 7 p.m.

For more information and to stay updated on upcoming events, announcements, and promotions, visit www.DownEastBirdDawgs.com and follow the team on Facebook, Instagram, X, and LinkedIn.

Images from this story







Frontier League Stories from June 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.