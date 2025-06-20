DiTomaso Delivers First Walk-off in Bird Dawgs' History
June 20, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)
Down East Bird Dawgs News Release
KINSTON, N.C. - Stephen DiTomaso delivered a walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Down East Bird Dawgs a 7-6 win over the Tri-City ValleyCats on Friday night.
Tri-City struck first, scoring four runs on four straight RBI singles in the first to take a 4-0 lead.
The Bird Dawgs fought back in the bottom of the second when Elias Stevens hit his first homer of the year to cut the deficit to 4-2.
Yassel Pino launched a home run in the sixth, Stevens added a sacrifice fly in the seventh, and Pino hit his second long ball of the day to take a 6-4 Bird Dawgs lead.
The Bird Dawgs blew the save in the ninth as Cedric Rose and Demias Jimerson hit back-to-back RBI singles for Tri-City to tie the game at 6.
DiTomaso ripped a single into center to drive in Ali LaPread to secure the first walk-off in Bird Dawgs history with a 7-6 win.
Nate Roof (3-0) earned the win, recording one-third of an inning. Bird Dawgs starting pitcher Danny Beal went five innings, allowing four runs on four hits while striking out four.
Liu Fuenmayor (0-2) took the loss, surrendering the walk-off hit in the ninth. Easton Klein started for the ValleyCats, allowing two runs on five hits over five innings.
The Bird Dawgs improve to 13-22, tying the series at two games apiece. Game 5 of the six-game series against Tri-City is set for Saturday, June 20 at 7 p.m.
