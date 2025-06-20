Florence Drops Heartbreaker in Extras

June 20, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Florence Y'alls News Release







FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls, presented by Towne Properties, dropped a 3-2 heartbreaker in extra-innings to the Washington WildThings on Friday night.

A game that had all the drama started with the ace on the mound in Jonaiker Villalobos looking for revenge against the only team that beat him back on May 18th. Villalobos was solid and went five strong innings allowing just two runs in the fifth and picking up four punchouts.

Florence struck first in the second inning on an RBI single from Michael Quinones to plate Zade Richardson. The offense fell asleep after that, not scoring again until the bottom of the ninth. Tyler Shaneyfelt and Quinones paced the team with multi-hit games.

Pedro Alfonseca followed Villalobos in the sixth and was able to escape with runners at the corners keeping it just a 2-1 game. Max Whitesell looked amazing in his professional debut, striking out two batters across two scoreless innings against a solid Washington offense. In the ninth, Jett Lodes entered and stranded runners at the corners to give his offense one last chance.

A hit-by-pitch to Hank Zeisler put the tying runner on first to start the inning and Armani Smith followed suit with a walk of his own. After a potential walk-off home run went a few feet foul off the bat of Brendan Bobo, Quinones came up with the game in his hands and two away. With two strikes, the catcher came through smoking a line drive into left field which scored Zeisler and moved the winning run to third. Unfortunately, Quinones tried to extend his single into a double and was tagged out at second to end the inning.

Washington brought in the ghost runner at second in the 10th against Lodes to make it a 3-2 lead and put the pressure on the Y'alls offense. Florence once again brought the dramatics loading the bases with two away, but a Hank Zeisler ground ball up the middle was hit right into the shift to end the game.

A tough one to swallow, but Florence will return for Margaritaville, presented by Towne Properties, tomorrow night and the first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a Y'all Star Hula Girl Bobblehead. Eli Majick toes the rubber for the Y'alls and Washington's starter remains TBA. First pitch is set for 6:36 PM ET.







Frontier League Stories from June 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.