ThunderBolts Can't Hold Big Lead in Loss to Boomers

June 22, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

SCHAUMBURG, IL - The ThunderBolts were unable to hold an 8-0 lead as they fell to the Schaumburg Boomers 11-10 to drop the rubber match of a three-game series at Wintrust Field Sunday afternoon.

The scoring started when David Maberry walked to lead off the Windy City second inning and scored on a Christian Kuzemka double. Kyle Harbison also walked and Grant Thoroman singled him home, making it 2-0.

The ThunderBolts (10-27) created some breathing room in the third inning, putting a five spot on the board. Jalen Greer started with a walk and stole second. He scored on Maberry's base hit. After James Dunlap walked, back-to-back doubles from Dakota Kotowski and Kuzemka made it 6-0. The lead peaked at eight thanks to another Thoroman RBI single and a successful squeeze bunt from Harbison.

Schaumburg (26-13) began to chip away in the third inning, scoring two runs. They added two more on an Andrew Sojka homer in the fifth.

Michael Sandle hit a solo homer for the Bolts in the fifth inning and Dakota Kotowski hit an RBI single in the sixth to extend the lead again but Schaumburg kept coming.

In the eighth inning, with the score at 10-6, Anthony Calarco hit a three-run home run, increasing his season RBI total to 50 and making it a one-run game.

The Boomers began the bottom of the ninth with back-to-back singles. After Trevin Reynolds retired the next two hitters, Christian Fedko, down to the last out, singled home the tying run. Two pitches later, Sojka doubledo ff the left field wall to bring in the game-ending run.

Mitch White (1-1) pitched a scoreless inning for the win and Reynolds (3-3) took the loss.

The ThunderBolts continue a four-game road trip on Tuesday as they start a three-game series in Florence against the Y'alls. Dylan Kirkeby (2-3, 4.50) starts the opener from Thomas More Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 5:42 and the broadcast information can be found at wcthunderbolts.com.







