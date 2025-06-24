Massive Sixth Inning Lifts Lake Erie in 6-2 Win over Washington

Washington, PA - The Lake Erie Crushers (19-18) had a big 6th inning on Tuesday night to blitz the Washington Wild Things (23-17) in a 6-2 home-and-home series opening win.

Both RHP Ethan Smith and RHP Jordan DiValerio were excellent early on. Both lineups struggled mightily against the starters through the opening frames, but the Wild Things got on the board first in the 3rd. 1B Tyreque Reed lofted a soft-serve RBI single into center field to drive in the opening run of the ballgame, and 3B Tommy Caufield added on with a solo home run in the 5th to give Washington a 2-0 lead.

Otherwise, Ethan Smith was excellent in his start. He gave up just the two runs on two hits with five strikeouts with plenty of weak contact to boot. Smith held out long enough for the Crushers to break through in the 6th.

RF Jordan Harrison-Dudley led off the inning with a bomb over the tall center field wall for his second of the season, and 3B Zach Campbell followed it up by putting himself in scoring position with a double immediately after.

Then, with two in scoring position, SS Jarrod Watkins laced a 2-RBI single to give Lake Erie a 3-2 lead, but they were far from done. C Alfredo Gonzalez reached base with a single ahead of DH Vincent Byrd Jr., who blasted his first homer of 2025, a three-run shot to cap off a six-run 6th inning for Lake Erie.

While the Wild Things drew three walks in the bottom of the 6th against RHP Dayan Reinoso, Alfredo Gonzalez nabbed DH Andrew Czech stealing in what would turn into a scoreless inning finished off by RHP Brandon Scheurer. He went 1 1/3 innings and struck out three. RHP Brandyn Sittinger struck out a batter in a 1-2-3 8th inning, and RHP Michael Brewer closed the door with a pair of strikeouts in the 9th for a 6-2 Lake Erie win.

Ethan Smith (3-3) was awarded the win thanks to his very solid outing. Jordan DiValerio (4-2), despite going seven innings, was sunk by the 6th in a losing effort.

The final game of the road trip is tomorrow, June 25th, at 1:05pm ET in Washington. Then the Crushers will return home Thursday, June 26th against the Wild Things for another Thirsty Thursday! Get tickets online at lakeeriecrushers.com.

