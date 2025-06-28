Thunderbolts Win Series on Pindel's Gem

June 28, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Windy City ThunderBolts News Release







CRESTWOOD, IL - Buddie Pindel threw 7.1 strong innings and pitched the Thunderbolts to their third straight win as they beat the Joliet Slammers 3-1 at Ozinga Field Saturday night.

For the second straight night, the Bolts (14-30) struck early, getting a run in the first inning when their first three batters all reached base. After back-to-back walks, Oscar Serratos singled up the middle to make the score 1-0.

Pindel retired the first seven Joliet batters he faced but the Slammers (24-20) cracked the scoreboard in the top of the third. Brandon Heidal walked and Liam McArthur doubled him in to tie the score.

The top of the Thunderbolts order reclaimed the lead in the fifth. Ethan Roberts and Michael Sandle walked and advanced on a double steal. Serratos delivered again with a sacrifice fly to take a 2-1 lead.

Pindel took over from there, pitching into the eighth inning. He set down the last nine batters he faced.

The Bolts got a big insurance run in the eighth when Sandle doubled and pinch hitter Daryl Ruiz doubled him home.

Caleb Riedel finished it off for Windy City. After replacing Pindel in the eighth, he retired all five batters he faced as the Slammers went the final 4.2 innings without a base runner.

Pindel (3-3) allowed four hits and two walks and struck out six in the win. Bryan Peña allowed two runs in 4.2 innings to take the loss. Riedel notched his second save of the season and second in as many days.

The Thunderbolts wrap up their final home stand of the season's first half on Sunday afternoon as they go for the sweep of the Slammers. Dylan Kirkeby (3-3, 4.38) starts for the Bolts against Joliet's CJ Blowers (2-2, 2.41). First pitch on a Julie Family Sunday at Ozinga Field is scheduled for 1:05 CDT and broadcast information can be found at wthunderbolts.com.







Frontier League Stories from June 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.