Grizzlies Shut out Saturday Night

June 28, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Gateway Grizzlies News Release







AVON, OH. - The Gateway Grizzlies were shut out by the Lake Erie Crushers 4-0 at Crushers Stadium on Saturday night, breaking a three-game win streak for the club.

The Crushers took the lead with two outs in the first inning against Zac Treece (2-2), as Jarrod Watkins lined his first home run of the season down the right field line for a 1-0 score. Treece would settle in and pitch scoreless innings in the second and third, but faltered in the fourth, as the Crushers batted around and scored three more runs off the veteran to take a 4-0 lead.

That was more than enough for Anthony Escobar (6-1) on the mound, as the right-hander tossed seven shutout innings while allowing just three singles and two hit batters, running his scoreless inning streak all-time against Gateway to 20 in a row. Brandyn Sittinger and Michael Brewer pitched scoreless innings in the eighth and ninth to complete the shutout, just the second one tossed against Gateway this season.

The Grizzlies will look to win the weekend series in a rubber game on Sunday, June 29. Both teams have yet to announce their starting pitchers for the matinee, with first pitch scheduled for 12:05 p.m. CT at Crushers Stadium.







Frontier League Stories from June 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.