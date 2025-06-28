Grizzlies Shut out Saturday Night
June 28, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)
Gateway Grizzlies News Release
AVON, OH. - The Gateway Grizzlies were shut out by the Lake Erie Crushers 4-0 at Crushers Stadium on Saturday night, breaking a three-game win streak for the club.
The Crushers took the lead with two outs in the first inning against Zac Treece (2-2), as Jarrod Watkins lined his first home run of the season down the right field line for a 1-0 score. Treece would settle in and pitch scoreless innings in the second and third, but faltered in the fourth, as the Crushers batted around and scored three more runs off the veteran to take a 4-0 lead.
That was more than enough for Anthony Escobar (6-1) on the mound, as the right-hander tossed seven shutout innings while allowing just three singles and two hit batters, running his scoreless inning streak all-time against Gateway to 20 in a row. Brandyn Sittinger and Michael Brewer pitched scoreless innings in the eighth and ninth to complete the shutout, just the second one tossed against Gateway this season.
The Grizzlies will look to win the weekend series in a rubber game on Sunday, June 29. Both teams have yet to announce their starting pitchers for the matinee, with first pitch scheduled for 12:05 p.m. CT at Crushers Stadium.
Frontier League Stories from June 28, 2025
- Offense Backs up Scott as Otters Win Series - Evansville Otters
- Jackals' Offense Stymied by Larson in Middle-Bill - New Jersey Jackals
- Thunderbolts Win Series on Pindel's Gem - Windy City ThunderBolts
- Larson Cruises, Bats Stay Hot for Third-Straight Series Win - Ottawa Titans
- Bird Dawgs Let Four-Run Lead Slip Away - Down East Bird Dawgs
- Grizzlies Shut out Saturday Night - Gateway Grizzlies
- ValleyCats Drop Seesaw Battle to Miners - Tri-City ValleyCats
- Watkins Homers, Escobar Goes Seven Scoreless in 4-0 Win - Lake Erie Crushers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.