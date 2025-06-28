Larson Cruises, Bats Stay Hot for Third-Straight Series Win

Ottawa, ON - Grant Larson (win, 4-5) fanned a career-high tying 13 in a quality outing, while the offence scored double digits for the first time at home this year, as the Ottawa Titans (17-26) defeated the New Jersey Jackals (14-27) by a 10-4 final on Saturday. The team has now won three straight series and three in a row overall.

Bryson Parks greeted Larson with a leadoff solo homer to left-centre to put the Jackals in front 1-0 right off the bat - as the lefty managed to escape a big inning in the first by leaving the bases loaded.

Facing left-hander Francis Ferguson (loss, 1-3), the Titans returned the favour in the bottom of the first to tie the game - as a Jackie Urbaez leadoff double came across to score the tying run on a sacrifice fly by AJ Wright.

In the third, three walks loaded the bases, seeing Victor Cerny connect for a go-ahead two-run single to put the Titans up 3-1.

Two innings later, the Titans once again loaded the bags against Ferguson, capitalizing for two more on a multi-run single from Jake Sanford to push the advantage to 5-1.

With Larson in cruise control, the lefty pitched around traffic over the middle frames and earned his third quality start of the campaign.

With Ferguson out of the game after five, the Titans connected with a pair of two-run homers off of rookie right-hander Nick Feretic in the sixth inning to go up as much as 9-1. Jackie Urbaez blasted a two-run homer to right-centre for his third of the season and third in his last seven games - while newcomer Nolan McCarthy ripped a two-run blast to left for his first professional hit in the process.

Back out for the seventh, Larson allowed two to score - as Ryan Ford brought in one with a ground ball to second, and Jake DeLeo cashed in one with his second double of the game.

Larson gave the Titans seven strong innings, allowing three runs on seven hits, walking two, hitting one, and striking out a career-high tying 13. He is the third pitcher in franchise history with multiple games of ten or more strikeouts, joining Evan Grills (three in 2022) and Alfredo Villa (two in 2025). Both of Larson's 13-strikeout games have come against the Jackals, matching the same number as June 14 of last year.

Billy Duby fanned two in a scoreless frame while former Jackal Dazon Cole allowed a run on two hits in the ninth to preserve the series win.

Jake Sanford once again took centre stage offensively, going 4-for-5 with three doubles and knocking in two. Sanford is the third member in team history with three doubles in a game and second in the span of a week. Overall, the Canadian is 7-for-8 with three doubles, a walk, and two RBI in the series.

The Ottawa Titans end a three-game series against the New Jersey Jackals on Sunday afternoon at 1:00 p.m. at Ottawa Stadium. As part of the pre-Canada Day long weekend festivities, the series finale tomorrow is Golden Ticket Day - and kids under 12 can run the bases, presented by Lois N Frima's Ice Cream. All the action can be heard on CKDJ 107.9 and live-streamed on Frontier League TV, powered by HomeTeam Network.

For information on Ottawa Titans' 2025 Season Tickets, Group Outings, and Nine-Game Mini Packs, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

