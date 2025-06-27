Titans Ride Big Innings, Solid Pitching for Second-Straight Win

June 27, 2025

Ottawa, ON - Returning home, the Ottawa Titans (16-26) put up a season-high 16 hits in a come-from-behind 7-3 victory over the New Jersey Jackals (14-26) on Friday, winning their second in a row and fifth in their last seven.

The Jackals struck first in the opener, loading the bases against left-hander Shane Telfer (win, 2-4) in the second inning - courtesy of a hit batter, single, and walk. With one out, Chris Brady picked up his first hit of the season to make it 2-0 on a two-run single.

After allowing the pair of runs in the second, Telfer locked in, giving the Titans five and a third innings for his second win of the season - and his first in over a month. Overall, Telfer gave up four hits, walked four, hit one, and fanned a career-high eight in the victory.

Facing right-hander Joe Joe Rodriguez (loss, 2-5), the Titans got on the board in the third with a two-out RBI double from Kaiden Cardoso, plating Jackie Urbaez all the way from first to cut the deficit in half. Entering the game with twelve innings of scoreless baseball against the Titans, Rodriguez allowed his first run in the season series - with Cardoso picking up his first professional RBI in the process.

The Titans took the lead for good in the fourth inning, plating three runs on four hits. Jackie Urbaez tied the score with his tenth RBI in his last six games, pulling a single to right. Next, with two on, Justin Fogel lined a single to left to plate two, putting the Titans ahead 4-2.

After Telfer exited in the sixth inning, left-hander Kaleb Hill continued his dominance out of the bullpen, retiring all five that he faced in relief to keep Telfer in line for the win.

In the eighth, the Jackals made it a one-run game as Jimmy Costin doubled off of right-hander Zach Cameron to bring home Jake DeLeo. The Canadian kept his side in front by getting a flyout and a strikeout to end the threat.

After seven innings from Rodriguez, the Titans got three in the bottom of the eighth against lefty Gabriel Cotto to stretch the lead enough for the win. Justin Fogel and Kaiden Cardoso each had RBI singles, while a triple from Jackie Urbaez pushed the score to 7-3.

In the ninth, Brandon Marklund fanned a pair to lock down the victory, helping the Titans snap a four-game home slide.

Kaiden Cardoso and Victor Cerny each had two hits - while Jake Sanford, Jackie Urbaez, and Justin Fogel each posted three-hit nights in the win.

The Ottawa Titans continue a three-game series against the New Jersey Jackals on Saturday night at 6:00 p.m. at Ottawa Stadium. As part of the pre-Canada Day long weekend festivities, the series finale on Sunday will be Golden Ticket Day - and kids under 12 can run the bases, presented by Lois N Frima's Ice Cream. All the action can be heard on CKDJ 107.9 and live-streamed on Frontier League TV, powered by HomeTeam Network.

