Wild Things Score 10, Take Opener of Weekend Set

June 27, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Washington Wild Things News Release







SCHAUMBURG, IL - The Washington Wild Things battled from down two after an inning to score in every inning from the third through the eighth en route to a 10-5 victory at Wintrust Field in Schaumburg over the Boomers in the series opener. Washington had 14 hits in the win, including three-hit days from Kadon Morton and Robert Chayka.

Sebastian Rodriguez battled through his team debut and got a no decision after allowing four runs over three innings, two of which came in the first and two of which came in the third. Down 2-0, Washington manage to load the bases twice in the third inning and scored two on a base hit through the middle by Ethan Wilder, tying things at 2-2.

Schaumburg re-took the lead in the third but it was short-lived and the Boomers never led again. Jeff Liquori delivered a sacrifice fly and Andrew Czech a run-scoring single in the fourth to tie the game back up at four a side. Morton walked, stole second, went to third on a groundout by Three Hillier and scored on a wild pitch in the fifth to give Washington the only lead it needed in the contest. A fielder's choice by Cael Chatham plated a run for an RBI for the second baseman in the seventh and that was followed by Morton delivering a run-scoring knock to make it 7-4.

The Wild Things added two in the seventh on a single by Tyreque Reed, who had two hits, and an error on a back pick. A sac fly from Chayka made it 10-5 in the eighth after a run came in during the bottom of the seventh for Schaumburg.

Christian Diaz got his first pro win in the effort, logging three scoreless innings of relief and fanning three in the process. Ryan Chasse was tagged for a run in his outing, ending a 9.1 inning scoreless streak. Hector Garcia retired all five he faced with three strikeouts and Andrew Herbert worked a clean ninth for a game finished.

The Wild Things will send Kobe Foster to the hill against Schaumburg's Quinlan Wiley in the middle game Saturday at 7:30/6:30 p.m. CT.







Frontier League Stories from June 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.