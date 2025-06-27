Boulders Win Wild One in Rain

Trois-Rivieres, QC, CAN -- In a game called after eight innings because of torrential rain, the Boulders extended their winning streak to three games with a wild 14-13 victory over Les Aigles at Stade Quillorama.

New York (20-21) jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning on DH Fritz Genther 's two-run single, but saw Trois-Rivieres (16-27) even the score with single tallies in the second and third.

The Boulders erupted for seven runs in the fifth, highlighted by a two-run triple for SS Austin Dennis, RF Ryan McCoy 's two-run homer - his team-high 10th of the year, and RBI singles for 3B Santino Rosso and 2B Kyle Hess that sandwiched LF Isaac Bellony 's ribby double and put the visitors up 9-2.

Les Aigles closed within 9-4 in the sixth, then New York plated four in the seventh, capped by C Jason Agresti 's two-run double.

Trois-Rivieres answered with six runs in the bottom half to make it 13-10; the Boulders got an RBI single in the eighth from Dennis - his second in as many innings - for a 14-10 cushion; and les Aigles made one last push in the soaking rain, getting a three-run HR from 1B Omar Meregildo in the bottom of the eighth to account for the final margin.

Also of Note * For the sixth game in a row, every Boulders batter reached base at least once * Agresti (3-for-6, run scored) extended his hitting streak to 17 games with a single in the fifth inning * McCoy (3-for-4, 2 walks, 3 runs scored) extended his hitting streak to 13 games with a third inning single * RHP Erik Stock (5 IP, 2 R, 2 H, 4 BB, 2 K) made his first start since 5/28 & picked up his first win of 2025

The Boulders look for their second straight series win, with the middle of the three-game set scheduled for tomorrow (Saturday) evening at Stade Quillorama, where first pitch is scheduled for 6:05pm EDT.

