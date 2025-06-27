Boomers Drop Series Opener to Washington

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - The Schaumburg Boomers held a pair of two-run leads early, but the Washington Wild Things scored in six consecutive innings to run away with a 10-5 victory Friday night in the opener of a weekend series.

The Boomers dented the scoreboard first, when Anthony Calarco launched a two-run home run to right field in the bottom of the first. The big fly was Calarco's fourth in his last six games and 13th of the season, tying for the Frontier League lead, and lifting his league-leading RBI total to 55.

After Washington plated two in the top of the third to knot the game at 2-2, Schaumburg responded in the bottom half with a two-run double from Aaron Simmons to lead 4-2.

It was all Washington from there. The Wild Things tallied two in the fourth inning to tie and took the lead for good with one in the fifth. Washington scored in each inning from the third through the eighth, adding additional two-run frames in the sixth and seventh inning.

Banks Tolley worked a pinch-hit, bases-loaded walk in the seventh to score Schaumburg's final run.

Calarco, Simmons, and Kyle Fitzgerald each collected two hits on the night. Andrew Sojka reached via base on balls three times. Starting pitcher Isaiah Rivera allowed four runs, two earned, over four innings in a no-decision. Kai Taylor took the loss in relief.

The Boomers (26-17) return continue the series on Saturday night at 6:30pm with RHP Quinlan Wiley (2-1, 8.04) on the mound opposite LHP Kobe Foster (1-1, 4.50). The evening is Looney Tunes Night presented by Duly Health and Care.







