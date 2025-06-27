Knotts Homers Twice, Crushers Edged 4-3

Avon, OH - The Lake Erie Crushers (20-19) fell to the Gateway Grizzlies (25-17) on Military Appreciation Night on Friday by a score of 4-3.

Gateway put trouble on the basepaths right off the bat in the 1st and cashed in on an RBI single by RF Mark Shallenberger. However, only one run scored in the inning. LHP Darrien Ragins stranded the bases loaded with just one gone, so escaping with just a blemish was a small victory.

LF Edwin Mateo, who didn't start Friday's game, scored his second run of the game in the 2nd. A side-spinning line drive got around RF Jordan Harrison-Dudley, and Mateo circled the bases to push the lead to 2-0.

The Crushers got the run back in the bottom of the 2nd on a 1B Scout Knotts solo homer. It extended a streak of four straight games with a Crushers home run. And speaking of streaks, Knotts struck again in the 4th for his second solo shot of the game. He tied the game with his 6th of the season, 2-2.

Darrien Ragins finished his outing strong with scoreless innings through the 5th. His final line: 5 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 2 K.

The Grizzlies regained the lead 3-2 in the 6th against RHP Leonardo Rodriguez. A wild pitch scored Shallenberger following a single and a walk. LHP Kenny Pierson came in and put out the fire to prevent any further scoring in the inning. He got the help of a great play by SS Jarrod Watkins, who somehow fielded a grounder off 3B Jaidan Quinn, then fired home to cut down a run.

Gateway got another run on an opposite field home run by 3B DJ Stewart in the 7th to push their lead to two, 4-2.

The bottom of the 9th began quietly. RHP Keegan Collette retired the first two Crushers before he started to falter in his command. A walk, hit by pitch, and another walk brought up number 16 in purple, DH Vincent Byrd Jr. In a three-ball count, Collette took too much time and was addressed an automatic ball, walking in a run.

Then came Knotts in a decisive at bat with the tying run on 3rd. He worked into a full count and Collette got him to chase low and out of the zone for a game-ending strikeout. A tough loss for Lake Erie with plenty of tense moments in the late innings.

Ben Harris (3-0) started and got the win. Leonardo Rodriguez (2-3) was handed the loss. Keegan Collette (5) pitched a scoreless 9th for the save.

