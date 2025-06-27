Jackals Drop Opener in Ottawa
June 27, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)
New Jersey Jackals News Release
OTTAWA, ON. - The New Jersey Jackals (14-26) fell to the Ottawa Titans (16-26) 7-3 on Friday night.
The Jackals opened the scoring in the second inning when Chris Brady knocked his first hit as a Jackal, driving in Ryan Ford and Taylor Olmstead.
Trailing 2-0 in the home third, the Titans sawed the gap in half on a Kaiden Cardoso double that plated Jackie Urbaez. In the fourth Ottawa tacked on three runs beginning with an Urbaez single. The next hitter, Justin Fogel drove in two with a single of his own, putting the Titans ahead 4-2.
The Jackals sliced the margin to 4-3 in the top of the eighth when Jimmy Costin doubled in Jake DeLeo. However, the Titans replied with three runs in the bottom of the eighth. Brandon Marklund sent New Jersey down in order in the ninth.
Joe Joe Rodriguez (L, 2-5) took the loss after throwing a season-high seven innings, allowing four runs on twelve hits with eight strikeouts. Shane Telfer (W, 2-4) earned the win, tossing 5.1 innings, allowing two runs with eight strikeouts.
The Jackals continue their series in the capital of Canada tomorrow night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. ET.
Frontier League Stories from June 27, 2025
- Jackals Drop Opener in Ottawa - New Jersey Jackals
- Miners Detonate the TNT with Three Homers to Dispatch Tri-City - Sussex County Miners
- Bird Dawgs Drench Mud Monsters with Sixth-Inning Surge - Down East Bird Dawgs
- Boomers Drop Series Opener to Washington - Schaumburg Boomers
- Wild Things Score 10, Take Opener of Weekend Set - Washington Wild Things
- Boulders Win Wild One in Rain - New York Boulders
- Sandle's Homer Gives Bolts Second Straight Win - Windy City ThunderBolts
- Otters Deliver in 10th to Walk-off Y'alls - Evansville Otters
- Sandle's Homer Gives Bolts Second Straight Win - Windy City ThunderBolts
- Walk-Off Crushes Florence Comeback - Florence Y'alls
- Titans Ride Big Innings, Solid Pitching for Second-Straight Win - Ottawa Titans
- Grizzlies Hold off Crushers in Third Straight Win - Gateway Grizzlies
- Reinisch Drives in Six in Series Opener Defeat - Tri-City ValleyCats
- Knotts Homers Twice, Crushers Edged 4-3 - Lake Erie Crushers
- Battle of the Badges Charity Softball Game Coming to Crushers Stadium June 29th - Lake Erie Crushers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.