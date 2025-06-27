Jackals Drop Opener in Ottawa

June 27, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

OTTAWA, ON. - The New Jersey Jackals (14-26) fell to the Ottawa Titans (16-26) 7-3 on Friday night.

The Jackals opened the scoring in the second inning when Chris Brady knocked his first hit as a Jackal, driving in Ryan Ford and Taylor Olmstead.

Trailing 2-0 in the home third, the Titans sawed the gap in half on a Kaiden Cardoso double that plated Jackie Urbaez. In the fourth Ottawa tacked on three runs beginning with an Urbaez single. The next hitter, Justin Fogel drove in two with a single of his own, putting the Titans ahead 4-2.

The Jackals sliced the margin to 4-3 in the top of the eighth when Jimmy Costin doubled in Jake DeLeo. However, the Titans replied with three runs in the bottom of the eighth. Brandon Marklund sent New Jersey down in order in the ninth.

Joe Joe Rodriguez (L, 2-5) took the loss after throwing a season-high seven innings, allowing four runs on twelve hits with eight strikeouts. Shane Telfer (W, 2-4) earned the win, tossing 5.1 innings, allowing two runs with eight strikeouts.

The Jackals continue their series in the capital of Canada tomorrow night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. ET.







