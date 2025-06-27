Sandle's Homer Gives Bolts Second Straight Win

June 27, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Windy City ThunderBolts News Release







CRESTWOOD, IL - Michael Sandle's home run in the eighth inning delivered the ThunderBolts a 5-4 victory over the Joliet Slammers in the series opener at Ozinga field Friday night.

The game started hot for the ThunderBolts (13-30) as they took advantage of walks to take a big lead in the first inning. After back-to-back free passes began the inning, Daryl Ruiz brought home a run on a groundout. Then, after another walk, Josh Gibson hit a two-run single to make it 3-0.

In the third inning, Joliet (24-19) fought back. With one out, they came up with five straight hits. The biggest one was a two-run homer for Jose Contreras. Dylan Goldstein chipped in with an RBI single and the Slammers took a 4-3 lead.

Dante Maietta took care of the Joliet offense after that. The rookie pitcher came out of the bullpen and threw 5.1 scoreless innings.

The ThunderBolts tied the score in the fifth. Ethan Roberts was hit by a pitch making it nine straight plate appearances in which he reached base to open his career. He scored on a David Maberry single.

Sandle delivered the winning blow in the bottom of the eighth inning. He hit a leadoff homer, his second game-winning home run in the last ten games, giving the Bolts a 5-4 lead.

Joliet made it interesting in the ninth, loading the bases on three straight walks, but Caleb Riedel came out of the bullpen and struck out the last two hitters to complete the one-run victory.

Maietta (1-1) picked up his first pro win while Zac Westcott (2-3) allowed four runs in six innings and took the loss. Riedel earned his first save.

The ThunderBolts aim for their first three-game win streak of the year on Saturday night, Wicked Night at Ozinga Field featuring postgame fireworks. Buddie Pindel (2-3, 5.15) starts for the Bolts against Joliet's Bryan Peña (2-0, 7.23). First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 CDT and broadcast information can be found at wthunderbolts.com.







Frontier League Stories from June 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.