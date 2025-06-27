Reinisch Drives in Six in Series Opener Defeat

June 27, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Tri-City ValleyCats News Release







AUGUSTA, NJ - The Tri-City ValleyCats (24-17) were defeated 8-6 by the Sussex County Miners (29-13) on Friday at Skylands Stadium.

Sussex County took a commanding lead in the second. Jordan Smith and Keenan O'Brien singled off Mikell Manzano. Dom Johnson reached on an error from Kyle Novak, which loaded the bases. Alec Sayre hit a grand slam to provide the Miners with a 4-0 advantage.

O'Brien singled in the fourth inning and moved to third on a double from Johnson. On the play, Jake Reinisch tossed the ball up the third base line. Ian Walters retrieved it and fired to the plate to nail O'Brien, while Johnson advanced to third. Gionti Turner then plated a run with a single to put Sussex County on top, 5-0.

Mahki Backstrom and Sean Roby Jr. lifted back-to-back jacks in the fifth to pull the Miners ahead, 7-0.

Tri-City responded in the sixth. Amani Larry singled off Kellen Brothers. Julian Boyd went to first on a fielder's choice, and replaced Larry on the basepaths. Novak singled and Oscar Campos walked, which placed a runner at every square base. Reinisch delivered a bases-clearing triple to cut the deficit to 7-3.

Brayhans Barreto walked Backstrom in the seventh. Roby Jr. bounced one back to Barreto, who misfired the ball into center field, and Backstrom moved to third. Smith drove in a run with a single to give Sussex County an 8-3 lead.

Novak singled off Tyler Thornton in the eighth. Campos doubled and Novak advanced to third. Reinisch belted a three-run shot, his seventh of the season, to make it an 8-6 contest.

Matt Stil recorded his third save with a 1-2-3 ninth, and struck out one.

Brothers (4-1) earned the win. He tossed six frames, giving up three runs on eight hits, walking one, and striking out four.

Manzano (3-2) received the loss. He worked six innings, allowing seven runs, five earned on nine hits, walking one, and striking out three.

Tri-City looks to salvage the middle game of the three-game road trip tomorrow, Saturday, June 28th. First pitch is scheduled for a 6:35 PM start.

FINAL | SUSSEX COUNTY 8 | TRI-CITY 6

W: Kellen Brothers (4-1)

L: Mikell Manzano (3-2)

S: Matt Stil (3)

Time of Game: 2:28

The ValleyCats continue their All-Star campaign and 23rd season in the Capital Region. The ValleyCats July 4th homestand will go from July 1-6. For more information, click here and for tickets, go to this link. Fans can also secure their ticket to fun by calling 518-629-CATS (2287) or visiting the Joe Bruno Stadium Box Office.







Frontier League Stories from June 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.