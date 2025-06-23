Marynczak Earns Second Frontier League Pitcher of the Week Honors

June 23, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats are proud to announce that RHP Arlo Marynczak has earned Frontier League Pitcher of the Week honors. He tossed a nine inning complete game shutout over the Down East Bird Dawgs on Saturday. Marynczak previously won the award after dominating the New Jersey Jackals over seven scoreless frames on August 29th, 2024 at Hinchliffe Stadium.

The Delmar native threw 131 pitches, yielding just three hits, walking one, and matching a career-high with 12 strikeouts in the 'Cats 12-0 victory at Grainger Stadium. It was his second complete game. The Siena College product went six innings in game one of the doubleheader against the New York Boulders on August 16th, 2024 at Clover Stadium. Marynczak is the only other 'Cat besides Parker Kelly ('21) to have thrown two complete games for Tri-City since its inaugural season in the Frontier League.

The second-year ValleyCat and 2025 Opening Day starter now carries a 3-0 record across seven appearances (six starts) along with a sparkling 2.13 ERA over 38 frames.

The 25-year-old joins RHP Jhon Vargas and RHP Joey Gonzalez as the third ValleyCat to toss a nine inning complete game shutout, dating back to 2022. Vargas blanked the New England Knockouts on June 1st, 2024 at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium and Gonzalez held the Empire State Greys scoreless on August 14th, 2022.

The 6-foot-7, 254-pound right-hander is one of 10 ValleyCats to receive a Frontier League weekly award, and the only recipient to win a weekly award twice. C Oscar Campos and Vargas also won Player and Pitcher of the Week awards, respectively, last season.

