Jackals Drop Finale in Trois-Rivieres

June 23, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

New Jersey Jackals News Release







TROIS-RIVIÈRES, Q.C. - The New Jersey Jackals (13-24) fell to Les Aigles de Trois-Rivières 11-5 on Sunday.

The Jackals raced out to a 3-0 lead with an Arbert Cipion sacrifice fly in the bottom of the first that plated Sam Angelo to put them up 1-0. Bryson Parks followed in the second inning with a single, scoring Sam Seeker. Later in the frame, Angelo brought in Patrick Sanchez with a single.

Down 3-0 in the home third, Les Aigles took the lead, sending twelve hitters to the plate and scoring seven runs. They got on the board off of a Brandon Hylton RBI-single that scored Mathieu Vallee. Two batters later, James Smibert got hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to slice the gap down to 3-2. The next hitter, Luis Curbelo evened the score on a sacrifice fly, driving in Hylton. With two outs, Omar Meregildo reached on an error, which scored Vinsky to give Les Aigles a 4-3 lead. They tacked on one more run in the fourth and another two runs in the fifth inning before the Jackals answered back in the sixth when Cipion scored on a Seeker groundout, trimming the margin to 10-4.

Les Aigles got the run back in the bottom half of the sixth inning on a Curbelo solo home run, growing the lead to 11-4. In the seventh, the Jackals continued the run trade with a Jake DeLeo single that scored Parks, cutting the deficit down to 11-5.

Francis Ferguson (L, 1-2) took the loss after tossing 2.2 innings, allowing seven runs. Jose Ramirez (W, 2-3) earned the win after throwing six innings, allowing four runs with four strikeouts.

The Jackals return to the Garden State for a road series against the Sussex County Miners. First pitch on Tuesday is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET.







