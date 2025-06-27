Battle of the Badges Charity Softball Game Coming to Crushers Stadium June 29th

June 27, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Lake Erie Crushers News Release







Avon, OH - The Lake Erie Crushers are proud to host the first-ever Battle of the Badges Charity Softball Game, presented by Ray's Auto and Truck Service, on Sunday, June 29, at Crushers Stadium. This inaugural showdown between the Avon Police and Avon Fire Departments kicks off a full day of community celebration and family-friendly fun.

The charity softball game will be played ahead of the Crushers' 1:05 PM matchup against the Gateway Grizzlies. First pitch for Battle of the Badges is set for 10:35 AM, with stadium gates opening at 10:30 AM. A single Crushers game ticket provides early admission to both games.

Charity Game Details:

7-inning or 65-minute limit (whichever comes first)

Slow-pitch underhand format

No bunting or stealing bases

Foul ball with two strikes = out

Max five runs per inning

Stick Around for More Crushers Fun:

After the softball game, the Crushers take the field at 1:05 PM against the Gateway Grizzlies, with Sundays at the Park promotions in full swing:

Kids Eat Free (ages 12 and under)

Postgame Run the Bases

Autographs from Crushers players

Crushers Game Info:

Sunday, June 29 | 1:05 PM

Lake Erie Crushers vs. Gateway Grizzlies

Promotion: Sundays at the Park

Join us for a full day of community spirit, baseball, and lasting memories-while supporting our Avon Police and Fire Departments as they take the field for a great cause.

Tickets & Group Outings:

Flexible 2025 Crushers ticket memberships are now available, starting at just $40. Plans include priority game selection, no service fees, and convenient subscription options. Visit www.LakeErieCrushers.com for details.

Planning a group event? Whether it's a birthday party, team outing, or corporate get-together, the Crushers offer customized experiences with great benefits. Learn more at LakeErieCrushers.com/groups or call (440) 934-3636.







Frontier League Stories from June 27, 2025

Battle of the Badges Charity Softball Game Coming to Crushers Stadium June 29th - Lake Erie Crushers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.