Battle of the Badges Charity Softball Game Coming to Crushers Stadium June 29th
Avon, OH - The Lake Erie Crushers are proud to host the first-ever Battle of the Badges Charity Softball Game, presented by Ray's Auto and Truck Service, on Sunday, June 29, at Crushers Stadium. This inaugural showdown between the Avon Police and Avon Fire Departments kicks off a full day of community celebration and family-friendly fun.
The charity softball game will be played ahead of the Crushers' 1:05 PM matchup against the Gateway Grizzlies. First pitch for Battle of the Badges is set for 10:35 AM, with stadium gates opening at 10:30 AM. A single Crushers game ticket provides early admission to both games.
Charity Game Details:
7-inning or 65-minute limit (whichever comes first)
Slow-pitch underhand format
No bunting or stealing bases
Foul ball with two strikes = out
Max five runs per inning
Stick Around for More Crushers Fun:
After the softball game, the Crushers take the field at 1:05 PM against the Gateway Grizzlies, with Sundays at the Park promotions in full swing:
Kids Eat Free (ages 12 and under)
Postgame Run the Bases
Autographs from Crushers players
Crushers Game Info:
Sunday, June 29 | 1:05 PM
Lake Erie Crushers vs. Gateway Grizzlies
Promotion: Sundays at the Park
Join us for a full day of community spirit, baseball, and lasting memories-while supporting our Avon Police and Fire Departments as they take the field for a great cause.
Tickets & Group Outings:
Flexible 2025 Crushers ticket memberships are now available, starting at just $40. Plans include priority game selection, no service fees, and convenient subscription options. Visit www.LakeErieCrushers.com for details.
Planning a group event? Whether it's a birthday party, team outing, or corporate get-together, the Crushers offer customized experiences with great benefits. Learn more at LakeErieCrushers.com/groups or call (440) 934-3636.
