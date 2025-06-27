Walk-Off Crushes Florence Comeback

FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls, presented by Towne Properties, were walked off by the Evansville Otters 6-5 in extra-innings. This marks the first time Florence has been walked off this season as they now fall a season-high eight games below .500.

Florence jumped out to an early lead when Anthony Brocato drove in Tyler Shaneyfelt and TJ Reeves with a single in the first inning. That would be the only lead of the night for the Y'alls and it didn't last long.

The Southpaw, Eli Majick, toed the rubber for Florence but was rudely welcomed with an outburst from the Evansville offense. They sent nine to the plate totaling five hits for five runs, highlighted by a JT Benson three-run homer. Majick struck out the side in the first and went to work the rest of the way. In his first nine outs, Majick struck out eight batters to tie the season-high this season for any Y'alls pitcher. The Dayton alum picked up his ninth strikeout in the fourth to become the new single-game leader and ended up with five complete innings.

Florence chipped away the rest of the night and the bullpen held the Otters scoreless until extra innings. Some situational baseball by the Y'alls brought home two runs in the fourth and Hank Zeisler would tie the game with an RBI double in the seventh.

Carter Hines was first out of the bullpen tossing two scoreless innings allowing two hits and collecting his only strikeout to end the seventh. Matt Fernandez followed with two more scoreless frames in the eighth and ninth to send the game to extras.

In their half of the 10th, Florence failed to move the free baserunner at second base and put the game in the hands of Will Carsten. A ground ball to third almost turned into a bases-clearing double play but the relay back to Hector Nieves popped out of his glove. Florence intentionally walked the next two batters to force an out at any base, but a deep fly to centerfield from LJ Jones sealed the win for Evansville.

Florence returns to Bosse Field tomorrow night with LHP Evan Webster on the mound. Evansville counters with their lefty Braden Scott and the first pitch is set for 6:35 PM CT.







