ValleyCats Drop Seesaw Battle to Miners

June 28, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Tri-City ValleyCats News Release







AUGUSTA, NJ - The Tri-City ValleyCats (24-18) were defeated 5-4 by the Sussex County Miners (30-13) on Saturday at Skylands Stadium.

Oscar Campos homered off Jackson Balzan in the second to provide Tri-City with a 1-0 advantage. It was the sixth long ball of the year for Campos.

Alec Sayre, Ty Gilligan, and Gionti Turner singled off Arlo Marynczak in the Miners half of the second. Dom Johnson brought in Sayre with a sac fly to even the game, 1-1.

Sussex County added in the third. Sean Roby Jr. singled and Jordan Smith homered, which put the Miners on top, 3-1.

The ValleyCats took the lead in the fifth. Ranko Stefanovic picked up his first professional hit, a double to start the frame. Julian Boyd then walked. Cam Jones advanced both runners with a sac bunt. The table was set for Demias Jimerson, who belted a three-run jack. The big fly was Jimerson's second of the season, and second in the last three days, which pulled Tri-City ahead, 4-3.

Roby Jr. and Sayre homered in the home half of the fifth to make it a 5-4 game.

Balzan (3-3) earned the win. He tossed six frames, allowing four runs on six hits, walking one, and striking out four.

Marynczak (3-1) received the loss. He pitched five innings, yielding five runs, walking one, and striking out four.

Tyler Luneke collected his third save, retiring the side in order in the ninth.

Tri-City looks to finish the three-game road trip on a high note tomorrow, Sunday, June 29th. First pitch is scheduled for a 2:05 PM start.

FINAL | SUSSEX COUNTY 5 | TRI-CITY 4

W: Jackson Balzan (3-3)

L: Arlo Marynczak (3-1)

S: Tyler Luneke (3)

Time of Game: 2:13

The ValleyCats continue their All-Star campaign and 23 rd season in the Capital Region. The ValleyCats July 4th homestand will go from July 1-6. For more information, click here and for tickets, go to this link. Fans can also secure their ticket to fun by calling 518-629-CATS (2287) or visiting the Joe Bruno Stadium Box Office.







Frontier League Stories from June 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.