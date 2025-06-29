ValleyCats Ride Seven-Run Third to Series Finale Win

June 29, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Tri-City ValleyCats News Release







AUGUSTA, NJ - The Tri-City ValleyCats (25-18) defeated the Sussex County Miners (30-14) 11-5 on Sunday at Skylands Stadium.

Tri-City opened the scoring in the first. David Glancy singled off Mike Reagan and moved to second on a wild pitch. Josh Leslie singled, and Glancy advanced to third. John McHenry singled in a run. McHenry and Leslie then executed a double steal. Jake Reinisch lifted a sac fly to pull the ValleyCats ahead, 2-0.

Sussex County responded in the bottom of the first. Stephen Still walked Hunter D'Amato. Dom Johnson laid down a sac bunt and D'Amato went to second. D'Amato moved to third after a pickoff attempt from Still was thrown wide of the second base bag. Two batters later, Sean Roby Jr. hit a sac fly to cut the deficit to 2-1.

The ValleyCats seven-run third was highlighted by a two-run blast from Reinisch and a two-run double from Leslie. It was Reinisch's team-leading eighth homer, and second jack in the last three games.

Johnson tripled in the home half of the third. Mahki Backstrom drove in a run with a single to make it a 9-2 contest.

Backstrom homered in the eighth off Nate Nabholz, which trimmed the deficit to 9-3.

Tri-City tacked on a couple of runs in the ninth. Josue Urdaneta greeted Dan Kiritsis with a single. Cam Jones walked before Julian Boyd delivered a pinch-hit RBI single. Glancy walked to load the bases. Leslie bounced into a 4-6-3 double play, which allowed Jones to score and put the ValleyCats on top, 11-3.

The Miners showed life in their half of the ninth. Gionti Turner singled off Gino Sabatine. Will Zimmerman singled Turner to third, and the former advanced to second on an error from Ian Walters. D'Amato plated two runs with a single to make it an 11-5 affair. Sabatine recorded the final two outs to seal the victory.

Still (5-2) earned the win. He dominated across seven frames, allowing two runs, one earned on four hits, walking three, and striking out nine.

Reagan (4-2) received the loss. He lasted 2.2 innings, surrendering nine runs, five earned on 10 hits, and struck out two.

Tri-City kicks off a six-game homestand on Tuesday, July 1 st at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium, beginning with a three-game set against the Québec Capitales. First pitch is scheduled for a 6:30 PM start.

FINAL | TRI-CITY 11 | SUSSEX COUNTY 5

W: Stephen Still (5-2)

L: Mike Reagan (4-2)

Time of Game: 2:44

The ValleyCats continue their All-Star campaign and 23 rd season in the Capital Region. July 1 st is Health and Fitness Night. Fans can show their gym membership card at the Box Office for $1 off tickets. It will be the second of three Los Puentes de Tri-City nights, honoring the Latin American and Hispanic community. Visit SouthPaw's Den in person to buy Los Puentes Merch or purchase the gear online. Tickets can be purchased here. Fans can also secure their ticket to fun by calling 518-629-CATS (2287) or visiting the Joe Bruno Stadium Box Office.







Frontier League Stories from June 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.