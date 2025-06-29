RECAP: Jones Delivers Once Again as Otters Sweep Y'alls

June 29, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Evansville Otters News Release







EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Evansville Otters (21-23) walked off the Florence Y'alls (17-27) to earn their first series sweep of the season, 11-10.

The Otters quickly fell behind in the ballgame when Florence scored three in the first inning. The offense didn't back down though. In the bottom half of the first frame, Pavin Parks blasted a three-run home run over the right field wall to tie the game at three apiece heading into the second.

The Y'alls re-gained their lead quickly, putting four on the board in the second to make the score 7-3 midway through the second.

Evansville once again battled back, scoring one of their own in the bottom half. This was thanks to a two-out RBI single from David Mendham.

The bullpen came in for Evansville and settled things down. It began with Ryan Wiltse out of the pen, who tossed a scoreless third.

After Wiltse set the tone on the mound, the offense continued to stay hot. RBI Singles from JJ Cruz and Justin Felix made it a one run game at 7-6. Later on in the third, Mendham collected his second RBI hit in as many innings to tie it at seven after three innings.

Wiltse continued into the fifth where he threw another scoreless frame. Heading into the fifth, the score was still tied and Joan Gonzalez was called upon. He began his day by getting all three outs in the sixth via strikeout.

Gonzalez threw again in the sixth and collected his 100th career strikeout. He would finish his night going three innings and striking out four without allowing a run.

With the great performances from the bullpen, the offense followed suit. In the home half of the sixth, Parks hit his second home run of the night. It was a solo shot that gave Evansville their first lead of the night at 8-7.

This score would hold until the top of the eighth where Florence fought back. They scored three in the inning to take a two-run lead at 10-8.

Immediately after Florence's rally, the Otters answered once again. With two outs and two strikes in the bottom of the eighth, JJ Cruz crushed a fastball over the right field wall to bring the Otters within one.

Entering the bottom of the ninth, Evansville trailed 10-9. Dennis Pierce reached thanks to a one-out single, followed by a Mendham single and JT Benson walk to load the bases. This brought up the walk off hero from Friday night, LJ Jones, to try and do the same tonight. On the first pitch he saw, he hit a hard liner over the left fielder's head to bring in two and win the game.

The win was Evansville's fourth walk off win of the season and second off the bat of Jones. The Otters' swept Florence this weekend, all three games decided by just one run.

Two Otters celebrated milestone moments Sunday. Gonzalez hit the 100 strikeout mark with his fourth strikeout of the game and Parks reached 300 career RBI after his solo homer in the sixth.

The Otters are back in action Tuesday when the Mississippi Mud Monsters return to town. It is a Fifth Third Bank $2 Tuesday for the series opener at 6:35 p.m. CT.

All games can be heard on 96.9 WYIR and the Otters Digital Network and can be viewed live on the HomeTeam Network.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up to date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call (812) 435-8686.







