Bird Dawgs Hold On, Clinch Series Win in Mississippi

June 29, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

PEARL, Miss. - The Bird Dawgs wrapped up their road trip with a tight 3-2 win over Mississippi on Sunday night, taking the series four games to two and building momentum ahead of a six-game homestand.

The Bird Dawgs broke the game open with an Emmanuel Tapia homer in the first and a Tyler Blaum blast in the third, his first of the season, before Tapia added an RBI single in the sixth to extend the lead to 3-0.

Mississippi rallied in the seventh, as Ryan Cash delivered a two-run single, but the Mud Monsters left two runners on base to end the threat.

The Bird Dawgs bullpen held firm, stranding four Mississippi runners over the final two innings to preserve the win.

Brandon Kaminer (2-1) earned the win, allowing just two hits and striking out two over six scoreless innings. Nate Roof picked up the save, giving up two hits and fanning two across 1 1/3 frames without allowing a run.

Tyree Thompson (4-1) went the distance for Mississippi, giving up three runs on eight hits over nine innings.

With the win, the Bird Dawgs clinch the series and improve to 18-25. They return home to face the Trois-Rivičres Aigles in a six-game series beginning Tuesday, July 1 at 7 p.m. at Historic Grainger Stadium in Kinston, N.C.

