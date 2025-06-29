Washington Homers Past Boomers

June 29, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - The Washington Wild Things homered three times to secure a 9-3 win over the Schaumburg Boomers on Sunday afternoon and take two-of-three in the weekend series at Wintrust Field.

Washington opened the scoring with an unearned run in the top of the first. The Boomers followed with an unearned run in the bottom of the frame on a two out RBI single from Banks Tolley. Starter Derek Salata struck out the first two batters of the second before Washington saw five consecutive batters reach. Tyreque Reed hit a three-run homer and Andrew Czech followed with a solo shot. Washington tacked on to the edge with single runs in the fourth, sixth and seventh. Schaumburg scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh to account for the final. Aaron Simmons hit his sixth homer of the year and Kyle Fitzgerald added an RBI single.

Salata worked four innings and allowed seven runs, six earned, but also struck out nine. Jordan DiValerio kept the Boomers at bay, working seven innings to earn the win for Washington. Simmons finished with a pair of hits for the Boomers.

The Boomers (27-18) take Monday off before continuing the nine-game homestand on Tuesday night when the Florence Y'Alls visit at 6:30pm on Breast Cancer Awareness Night. The Boomers will wear special jerseys that will be auctioned off to support breast cancer charities. The night is presented by Ascension Health. LHP Cole Cook (4-2, 3.84) is slated to make the start in the series opener. The fun of the 2025 season is just getting started. Tickets for all home games this summer are now on sale! Make plans to be part of the fun! Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure yours.







