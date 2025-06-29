Grizzlies Explode Early to Win Weekend Series

AVON, OH. - The Gateway Grizzlies put up nine runs in their first two turns at bat on Sunday afternoon, seven of which came in the top of the second inning, as they won their third straight series with a 10-3 result against the Lake Erie Crushers.

In a matchup of two starting pitchers making their pro debuts, the Grizzlies got to Jaydon Bishop (0-1) in the bottom of the first with one out. Mark Shallenberger started the rally with a single, and D.J. Stewart and Jose Alvarez both walked to load the bases. Paxton Wallace then came through with a two-run single to right field, giving the Grizzlies the early 2-0 lead.

After Xander Lovin got out of a bases-loaded jam in the bottom of the first, the Crushers took Bishop out of the game after a strikeout to open the second inning in favor of Brandon Scheurer, and Gateway pounced on the right-hander. Dale Thomas greeted him with a single, and Shallenberger followed with a two-run home run to right field, making the score 4-0.

But Gateway was not done. Alvarez singled following the home run, and after a flyout for the second out of the frame, the Grizzlies drew three straight walks, with Abdiel Diaz's free pass with the bases loaded forcing home a run and making it a 5-0 game. Edwin Mateo then came up with the key hit, a double over the leaping third baseman down the left field line that cleared the bases and made the score 8-0. Thomas would add another single to drive in the final run of the Grizzlies' seven-run outburst to put them ahead 9-0.

Armed with the big lead, Lovin ended up completing four innings of work in his debut, striking out four Crushers batters. Lake Erie would use a leadoff walk and an RBI double to get on the board in the bottom of the fourth inning, but the Grizzlies got that run back for a 10-1 lead on a sacrifice fly by Shallenberger in the next half inning, giving him three RBIs on the day.

The Crushers would plate two runs in the bottom of the seventh to get within seven, but were unable to get closer as Gateway won their second-straight rubber game. Shallenberger led the balanced effort by going 2-for-4 with 3 RBIs, with Thomas and Stewart enjoying multi-hit games, and Mateo and Wallace joining Shallenberger with multiple RBIs.

The Grizzlies will look to keep their momentum going back at home when they open another nine-game stand at Arsenal BG Ballpark on Tuesday, July 1, by hosting the Washington Wild Things at 6:30 p.m. CT.







