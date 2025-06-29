Titans Complete First Series Sweep of 2025

June 29, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Ottawa, ON - Wrapping up June, the Ottawa Titans (18-26) won their season-high fourth in a row with a 6-3 win over the New Jersey Jackals (14-28) on Sunday, securing the club's first series sweep of the season. The team has also won seven of their last nine overall.

Electing to use an opener for the second time this week, left-hander Luke Powell (ND, 0-0) worked a clean first inning in his second outing of the season - handing the reins over to right-hander Shane Gray, who worked four-plus frames in his first relief appearance of the season.

After three scoreless frames, the offence was held off the board by rookie right-hander Nick Timpanelli (ND, 0-0) - who walked two over his first three innings.

AJ Wright clubbed his first home run in 24 games to lead off the bottom of the fourth to put the Titans ahead 1-0 - taking the team lead with his third long ball of the season.

The Jackals answered right back with a pair of runs off of Gray in the top of the fifth, seeing Patrick Sanchez knock in a two with a single.

Gray gave the Titans four-plus innings of two-run ball out of the bullpen - allowing seven hits, striking out two in the no decision.

Trailing by one in the fifth, the Titans plated a leadoff walk of Tim Holyk on a two-out single by Justin Fogel to tie the game at two. Fogel picked up his fourth RBI of the series in the process.

The rookie Timpanelli was done after five, allowing two runs on three hits, walking three, and striking out one in his professional debut.

Canadian Tim Holyk split the left-centre field gap against left-hander Frankie Giuliano (loss, 1-2) in the bottom of the sixth, scoring two to put the Titans ahead for good at 4-2. Holyk drove in his fifth and sixth runs since returning last week from the injured list.

Against right-hander Dusty Baird, a single from Nolan McCarthy and a Kaiden Cardoso double helped push across two more in the seventh inning to stretch the lead to as much as 6-2.

Kaleb Hill (win, 1-2) dominated in his tenth relief appearance of the year, allowing one run on two hits while striking out a pair over three innings - as he picked up his first win of the season.

Erasmo Piñales (save, 3) recorded two punchouts in the ninth to help bust out the brooms.

Tim Holyk went 1-for-2 with a double, two walks, and two RBI in the finale - while fellow Canadian Kaiden Cardoso was 2-for-3 with a double, a walk, and an RBI.

After a day off on Monday, the Ottawa Titans start another six-game road trip with the first of a three-game series against the Brockton Rox on Tuesday night at 7:00 p.m. at Campanelli Stadium in Brockton, Massachusetts. The second leg of the road trip has the Titans in Sussex County to battle the Miners next weekend. The team will return home for its final homestand before the All-Star break on Tuesday, July 8, to battle the Tri-City ValleyCats. All the action can be heard on CKDJ 107.9 and 94,5 Unique FM and live-streamed on Frontier League TV, powered by HomeTeam Network.

For information on Ottawa Titans' 2025 Season Tickets, Group Outings, and Nine-Game Mini Packs, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.







