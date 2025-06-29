Spinozzi Joins Chad Innings Eater Club, Crushers Drop Finale

Avon, OH - The Lake Erie Crushers (21-21) dropped the Sunday finale against the Gateway Grizzlies (26-18) 10-3 after some early walks and a seven-run 2nd inning.

The Grizzlies put a pair of runs on the board in the opening frame against new Crushers LHP Jaydon Bishop. A single by 3B Paxton Wallace gave Gateway an early 2-0 lead.

Unfortunately for Lake Erie, the floodgates opened in the 2nd. A two-run homer by 1B Mark Shallenberger extended the lead for Gateway. Then, two-out walks led to a bases-clearing double by SS Abdiel Diaz. At the end of the carnage, Gateway walked away with seven runs in the inning and a 9-0 lead.

Lake Erie got on the board in the 4th against Gateway's starter RHP Xander Lovin. A ripped RBI double over the bag at first by LF Burle Dixon scored C Derek Vegas.

RHP Michael Spinozzi entered in relief and etched his name in the famed Chad Innings Eaters Club. He gave up just an unearned run on a sacrifice fly. His final line was quite impressive: 4 1/3 IP, 3 H, 1 R (unearned), 0 BB, 2 K on just 46 pitches (31 strikes). It can be a thankless job coming out of the bullpen like that, but Spinozzi deserves his flowers for a great long relief effort.

SS Jarrod Watkins drove in 1B Alfredo Gonzalez early on in the bottom of the 7th. 2B Davie Morgan added an RBI single later in the frame. RHP Alec Whaley was able to strand the bases loaded, needing just one pitch coming in mid-inning and keep the game 10-3 Grizzlies.

That score would hold as final. RHP Leonardo Rodriguez, RHP Dayan Reinoso, and LHP Kenny Pierson tossed scoreless relief outings.

Matt Hickey (1-1) was awarded the win as the most effective reliever. Jaydon Bishop (0-1) picked up the loss in his first Crushers start.

The Crushers will have an off day tomorrow then welcome the Joliet Slammers to open a series on Tuesday, July 1st. It's a Silver Sluggers $2 Tuesday presented by Wellspring with first pitch at 7:05pm! Get tickets online at lakeeriecrushers.com !

