ThunderBolts Erase Six-Run Deficit to Complete Sweep

June 29, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

CRESTWOOD, IL - The ThunderBolts fell behind early before rallying back to beat the Joliet Slammers 12-7 at Ozinga Field Sunday afternoon, finishing off their first series sweep of the year.

Joliet (24-21) got the ball rolling with the first four runs of the game in the second inning. With two outs, an error kept the inning alive and scored the first run. Then, with the bases loaded, Liam McArthur hit a three-run double to put the Slammers ahead 4-0.

They added to their lead after a pair of walks in the fourth. A sacrifice fly and RBI double made it 6-0.

The ThunderBolts (15-30) began their comeback with back-to-back home runs in the bottom of the fourth. Dakota Kotowski hit his tenth of the year and Daryl Ruiz followed with the first of his career.

After Joliet padded their lead with a run, the Bolts fought back again. In the fifth, Ethan Roberts got his first pro hit, an RBI single. Michael Sandle came up next with a two-run triple, extending his on-base streak to 20 games. When Kotowski reached on an error, Sandle scored, cutting the deficit to a run.

The next inning, the first two batters reached base before Christian Kuzemka jumped on the first pitch and hit the go-ahead three-run homer.

Kotowski walloped his second of the game and 11th of the season in the seventh, a two-run shot that put the game away.

Ronny Dominguez (1-0) recorded one out to pick up his first pro win and Mychal Grogan (1-1) allowed seven runs (two earned) to take the loss. Trevin Reynolds tossed the final three innings for his third save.

After taking Monday off, the ThunderBolts will begin their longest road trip of the season in New Jersey. Greg Duncan (2-3, 3.69) starts game one of the series against the Jackals as the Bolts look for their fifth straight win. First pitch from Hinchliffe Stadium is scheduled for 5:35 CDT and broadcast information can be found at wthunderbolts.com.







