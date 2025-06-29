Wild Things Grab 15 Hits, Take Rubber Game in Schaumburg

SCHAUMBURG, Il. - The Washington Wild Things rattled off a 15-hit day and moved to 8-1 on Sundays this season with a decisive 9-3 win in the rubber game at Wintrust Field. Tyreque Reed's day highlighted the effort. The first baseman drove in five of Washington's runs with two homers and finished a triple shy of the cycle.

The Wild Things scored in the first inning on an RBI single by Reed but Schaumburg answered in the home half against Jordan DiValerio to tie the game at 1-1. The Wild Things then exploded for five in the second scoring on an RBI single by Tommy Caufield and back-to-back homers by Tyreque Reed and Andrew Czech. Reed's was a three-run shot. The five-run frame made it 6-1. Washington added in the fourth on a solo homer by Reed, his second of the day and 10th of the season. He now owns the team lead in RBI with 44 on the season and later added a double.

In the sixth, Ethan Wilder brought in a run with a single and Caufield grabbed his second RBI in the seventh to make it 9-1. DiValerio was tagged for two more in the home seventh before finishing his start with seven innings of five-hit ball. He allowed three runs in total, two of which were earned in what goes as his fourth quality start and Washington's 15th of 2025.

Hector Garcia fanned the side in order in the eighth and Andrew Herbert worked the ninth around a leadoff baserunner, striking out two.

Washington moves to seven games over and owns a 3.5-game lead in the Central Division as the longest trip of the season continues to the off day tomorrow. The team will open a series with the Gateway Grizzlies Tuesday at 7:30/6:30 p.m. CT at Arsenal BG Ballpark in Sauget, Illinois.







