Boulders Clinch Winning Road Trip with Doubleheader Split

June 29, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Trois-Rivieres, QC, CAN -- The Boulders wound up with a doubleheader split Sunday at Stade Quillorama, winning the first game, 6-3, before Les Aigles (17-28) took the nightcap, 6-1.

New York (21-22) was powered in the opener by SS Austin Dennis, who paced a 12-hit attack with an RBI single in the second inning and tie-breaking two-run homer in the top of the fourth. Dennis grabbed the team RBI lead with his 32nd, 33rd, and 34th of the season.

RHP Garrett Cooper (W / 2 IP, 4 ER, 5 H, 4 BB, 1 K) made his first professional start, getting tagged for five runs a first inning capped by 2B Luis Curbelo's grand slam.

Curbelo added a solo shot in the third off RHP Joe Miceli, while the Boulders finally got on the board in the top of the fourth, with DH Alfredo Marte 's RBI single scoring RF Ryan McCoy, who'd led off with a double.

Also of Note

* The Boulders' streak of seven consecutive games with every batter reaching base at least once ended in the nightcap

* McCoy (1-for-4 and 1-for-2) extended his hitting streak to 15 games

* C Jason Agresti (2-for-4 and 2-3) extended his hitting streak to 19 games

The Boulders return home off a 4-2 road trip, playing their next six games at Clover Stadium. The first of a three-game series vs. the Sussex County Miners is scheduled for Tuesday night at 7:00pm EDT.

-- Written by Dylan Brett -- Edited by Marc Ernay







