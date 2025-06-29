Rock Meets Bottom, Florence Swept in Evansville

June 29, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls, presented by Towne Properties, was walked off once again at Bosse Field in an 11-10 final as the Otters completed the series sweep. Florence blew two, three, and four-run leads in the game.

The offense got to Parker Brahms early, chasing him after just two innings of work for his worst start of the season. A two-run single from Brendan Bobo and an RBI double from Michael Quinones gave the Y'alls and 3-0 lead early. Florence would tack on four more in the second, highlighted by a two-run shot from Hank Zeisler, his 11th blast of the season.

Unfortunately, Shaun Gamelin matched Brahms' poor outing with his worst showing of the season as well. Gamelin quickly lost the three-run lead in the first after a Pavin Parks three-run blast and Evansville would chase him in the third with three more runs, leaving with the game tied 7-7.

The Y'alls received some great pitching from rookie, Bradley Wilson, who tossed 2.2 shutout innings in relief. Wilson handed the ball to Will Carsten in the sixth who proceeded to allow another home run to Parks giving Evansville an 8-7 lead.

In the eighth, TJ Reeves corked an RBI single bringing in Tyler Shaneyfelt to tie the game, but Florence wasn't done there. It was Anthony Brocato who stole the show with a go-ahead two-run moonshot putting the Y'alls out in front 10-8.

Conner Mackay entered from the pen trying to rebound from his brutal outing earlier this week. Mackay allowed a solo shot in the eighth to bring the Otters within one. After failing to bring in an insurance run, Florence sent Mackay out once again looking for a six-out save. The Dallas Baptist alum received a quick first out but loaded the bases on two hits and a walk. The hero from Friday, LJ Jones, would come through once again launching a ball to deep left field to win the game for Evansville.

The offense watched the pitching blow a three-run lead in the first, a four-run lead in the third, and a two-run lead to end the game. Quinones, Massey, and Shaneyfelt had three-hit nights in the loss.

Florence receives an off day tomorrow before embarking on a six-game road trip to Chicago where they will open a three-game series versus Schaumburg on Tuesday. The Y'alls will send Michael Barker to the bump and will be opposed by Schaumburg's Cole Cook. The first pitch is set for 6:30 PM CT.







