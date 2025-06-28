Wild Things' Pen Falters, Series Leveled by Boomers

June 28, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

SCHAUMBURG, IL - Schaumburg scored seven times after there were two outs in the seventh, allowing the Boomers to come back from down 5-1 to win the middle game and level the weekend series with an 8-5 victory over the Wild Things, who received a quality start from lefty Kobe Foster. He retired 13 in a row at one point and yielded three hits and a run in six but got a no decision.

Washington scored three times in the first inning highlighted by back-to-back doubles by Tommy Caufield and Tyreque Reed, the latter of which brought the game's first run home. The next batter, Andrew Czech, hit his 11th home run of the season, making it 3-0. The Boomers got their only run of the game off Foster in the home half of the first before Washington scored the next two runs. Robert Chayka doubled home a run in the second and a run scored on an RBI fielder's choice off the bat of Tyreque Reed in the fourth.

Schaumburg scored three in the seventh with two outs on three hits and three total free passes and then four in the eighth on two hits, two wild pitches and three walks, one of which was intentional.

The Wild Things will look to get back on the right foot tomorrow in the rubber game of the series at Wintrust Field. Jordan DiValerio will toe the rubber for Washington against Schaumburg's Derek Salata. First pitch is scheduled for 2:00/1:00 p.m. CT.







