Watkins Homers, Escobar Goes Seven Scoreless in 4-0 Win

June 28, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Avon, OH - The Lake Erie Crushers (21-20) stifled the Gateway Grizzlies on Saturday night in a 4-0 shutout win to get back to over .500. Anthony Escobar was excellent once again as the Crushers evened the series.

SS Jarrod Watkins got the party started with a solo blast hooked down the right field line for his first homer of 2025. He was robbed of a home run on Thursday night, but he made sure nobody was catching this one.

Lake Erie put up a three-spot in the 4th thanks to an RBI single by RF Jordan Harrison-Dudley, a long RBI single off the right field wall by 3B Jaidan Quinn, and a sacrifice fly by Jarrod Watkins. All nine Crushers hitters came to the plate in the inning. After four frames the Crushers led 4-0.

Meanwhile, RHP Anthony Escobar was absolutely dominant against the Grizzlies lineup. He looked every bit of his normal self on Saturday. He plowed through the Gateway lineup through seven scoreless innings. Dating back to 2024, Escobar has pitched 20 scoreless innings against the Gateway Grizzlies. His final line on Saturday: 7 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K.

In relief the Crushers got scoreless innings out of RHP Brandyn Sittinger and RHP Michael Brewer to complete the shutout effort and even the series.

Anthony Escobar (6-1) was exceptional in a winning effort. Gateway starter Zac Treece (2-2) was tagged with the loss, giving up all four runs in his four innings of work.

