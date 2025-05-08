ValleyCats Move Opening Day & Fireworks to Saturday

May 8, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Tri-City ValleyCats News Release







TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats have announced that Opening Night presented by Rensselaer County Department of Health will be moved to Saturday, May 10th. First pitch is slated for a 6:30 PM start against the Brockton Rox at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium for a single nine-inning game. Postgame fireworks are sponsored by Price Chopper/Market 32 and fans will receive a magnet schedule courtesy of Frito-Lay.

Opening Night was originally scheduled for Friday, May 9th, but that game has been postponed due to inclement weather. Tri-City will make up the game with a doubleheader versus Brockton during their series at "The Joe" from June 13-15.

Tickets for May 9th are now rain checks, and may be redeemed for tickets to any 2025 ValleyCats home game (pending availability). If you have any questions or concerns, please contact the ValleyCats box office at 518-629-CATS (2287). Please note tickets do not have to be exchanged tonight, they may be exchanged at any time during box office hours throughout the 2025 season.

The ValleyCats kick off their All-Star campaign and 23rd season in the Capital Region on Saturday, May 10th for a 6:30 PM start against the Brockton Rox. You can be a part of the excitement by purchasing tickets here, calling 518-629-CATS (2287), or visiting the Joe Bruno Stadium Box Office.

