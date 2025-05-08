Opening Night Rained out in Evansville
May 8, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)
Gateway Grizzlies News Release
EVANSVILLE, IND. - Due to constant rain in the Evansville, Indiana area, the Gateway Grizzlies' Opening Night game on Thursday, May 8 against the Evansville Otters has been postponed.
The contest will be made up on Saturday, May 10, as part of a doubleheader that will now begin at 5:00 p.m. CT at Bosse Field in Evansville. Tomorrow night's game on Friday, May 9, will remain as scheduled as a single game beginning at 6:35 p.m. CT.
Check out the Gateway Grizzlies Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...
Frontier League Stories from May 8, 2025
- ThunderBolts Drop Opener on Late Comeback - Windy City ThunderBolts
- Boomers Open 2025 with Comeback Victory - Schaumburg Boomers
- Crushers Season Opener in New York Postponed Due to Rain - Lake Erie Crushers
- Boulders Opening Night Rained Out - New York Boulders
- Otters' 2025 Opening Day Postponed - Evansville Otters
- Opening Night Rained out in Evansville - Gateway Grizzlies
- What to Expect for Bird Dawgs Inaugural Opening Homestand - Down East Bird Dawgs
- Brockton Rox to Host Sopranos Night with Special Guest Steve Schirripa Saturday, June 21 - Brockton Rox
- ValleyCats Move Opening Day & Fireworks to Saturday - Tri-City ValleyCats
- Monsters Unleashed: Mississippi Mud Monsters Launch Opening Homestand with Fireworks, Pickleball, and Swamp-Sized Fun - Mississippi Mud Monsters
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.