Otters' 2025 Opening Day Postponed

May 8, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Evansville Otters News Release







EVANSVILLE, Ind. - Due to inclement weather and wet field conditions in Evansville Thursday night, the Evansville Otters' Opening Day against the Gateway Grizzlies has been postponed.

The Otters will now hold Opening Day tomorrow night at 6:35 p.m with a single game. Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

The teams will also now play a double-header Saturday evening, with two 7-inning games beginning at 5:00 p.m. Gates will open at 4:00 p.m.

All tickets for tonight's game can be redeemed at the Evansville Otters box office for a future 2025 Otters' regular season home game.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up to date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call (812) 435-8686.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from May 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.