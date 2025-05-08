Boulders Opening Night Rained Out

May 8, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Pomona, NY - The New York Boulders' 2025 regular season Frontier League opener against the Lake Erie Crushers was postponed tonight due to steady rain throughout the lower Hudson Valley. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Saturday, May, 10th, starting at 6pm EDT. Tickets for opening night, marked May 8th, will be honored at Clover Stadium on Saturday.

The Boulders and Crushers are now scheduled to open the season on Friday, May 9th, with first pitch scheduled for 7pm.

The Boulders and Crushers are now scheduled to open the season on Friday, May 9th, with first pitch scheduled for 7pm.

