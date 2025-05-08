Boulders Opening Night Rained Out
May 8, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)
New York Boulders News Release
Pomona, NY - The New York Boulders' 2025 regular season Frontier League opener against the Lake Erie Crushers was postponed tonight due to steady rain throughout the lower Hudson Valley. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Saturday, May, 10th, starting at 6pm EDT. Tickets for opening night, marked May 8th, will be honored at Clover Stadium on Saturday.
The Boulders and Crushers are now scheduled to open the season on Friday, May 9th, with first pitch scheduled for 7pm.
NOTE: Information about single-game seats and all ticket packages for the Boulders' 2025 season is available by calling (845) 364-0009 or sliding to www.NYBoulders.com.
