Crushers Season Opener in New York Postponed Due to Rain

May 8, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Lake Erie Crushers News Release







Avon, OH - The Lake Erie Crushers were set to begin the 2025 Frontier League season on the road tonight in Pomona, NY against the New York Boulders, but the skies had other plans.

The game will be postponed to Saturday, May 10th to the second game of a doubleheader. The first game will begin at 6:00pm EDT with the makeup game to follow.

The Crushers will begin the season tomorrow, May 9th at 7:00pm EDT against the New York Boulders.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from May 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.